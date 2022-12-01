Dane County awards more than $7.8 million to 6 new housing projects across Madison area

More than $7.8 million has been approved to fund six new housing projects throughout Madison area, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

With the funding, 557 new affordable housing units will be built through the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, with 318 units in the City of Madison and the remaining 239 units planned for Middleton, McFarland, and Oregon, Parisi said.

Every housing project provides affordable units ranging from 30% to 80% of the county median income.

Each project will also reserve a number of units for members of the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium's 'community by-name list,' a list of eligible people experiencing homelessness, according to Tanya Buckingham, a spokesperson for Dane County's Department of Human Services.

"Households in need of assistance are identified, assessed for, referred, and connected to housing and assistance based on their strengths and needs," Buckingham said. "This includes individuals and households that have been sleeping in emergency shelter, outside, or in a vehicle, and have experienced long-term homelessness."

The funds will go to:

St. John's Redevelopment, Madison

St. John's Lutheran Church is leading the largest of the six housing projects, awarded $2.44 million for 322 East Washington Ave in Madison. Building a total of 64 units, 25 units will be priced at 80% affordability; 26 units at 50%; and 22 units at 30%. Five of the St. John's redevelopment project are reserved for members of the by-name list.

Uno's Terrace, Madison

Leading four out of the six projects, Northpointe Development Corporation's first project completed will be Uno's Terrace at 7601 Mineral Point Road., which is set to finish construction in July of 2023. After receiving $1,010,000, Uno's Terrace will offer 25 units at 80%; 24 units at 50%; 13 units at 30% and another 13 reserved for the consortium's by-name list.

Merchant Place, Madison

Awarded $866,801, Merchant Place will provide 124 new units at 6706 and 6714 Odana Road. The project will have 49 units priced at 80%; 50 units at 50%; and 25 units at 30% of the county median income.

CC Lane, Village of Oregon

CC Lane, a 60 unit project at 831 and 871 Oregon Center Dr. was awarded $1,360,000. 12 units will be reserved for members of the by-name list; 24 units at 80% affordability; 24 units at 50%; and 12 units at 30%.

Prairie Creek, McFarland

Already having broken ground at 5601-5613 Holscher Road, Prairie Creek will provide 49 new apartment units. 10 will be reserved for by-name list members, with another 10 units priced at 30%. 20 units are priced at 50% of the county median income, and 14 units at 60%.

38Ten Parmenter I & II, Middleton

Led by Lutheran Social Services and J.T. Klein Company, Inc., the 38Ten project received $1,760,000 from the Dane County Affordable Development Fund. Split into two phases, the Middleton project will create a total of 28 units at 60%; 52 units at 50%; and 27 units at 30%. 38Ten will also offer 27 units to members of the the by-name list.

All projects will have a mix of studios and one to three bedroom units, each offering a small number of units at market price with the exception of Uno's Terrace.