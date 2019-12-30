You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County awards $3.25 million contract for sediment removal project
top story

Dane County awards $3.25 million contract for sediment removal project

{{featured_button_text}}
Yahara River Trail 2

This aerial view shows part of the Lower Yahara River Trail where it crosses a bridge between Upper Mud Lake, right, and Lake Waubesa. The first phase of a sediment removal project will address the area between lakes Monona and Waubesa. 

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County’s ambitious sediment removal project is moving forward after Executive Joe Parisi announced a $3.25 million contract for the first of five phases to improve water flow in the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

Dredgit Corporation will be tasked with removing sediment between Lakes Monona and Waubesa as a part of the county’s 11 Mile Sediment Removal Project.

“As climate change rains continue to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks and increasing the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “We are excited to award this contract and work on this project in 2020."

Dredgit is expected to begin its work in the spring of 2020.

Water currently enters the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it can leave, which can contribute to elevated lake levels and flooding.

Removing built-up sediment from the lake floors can improve the efficiency of water movement. This can be beneficial following heavy rains, like the storms that flooded much of western Dane County in 2018.

Sediment builds up naturally, but it is increased by human activities like urban development. The county estimates that over 8.5 million pounds of sediment enter the Yahara River and lakes each year from urban runoff.

Dane County is also investing in its own sediment removal crew to accelerate future phases of the project. The county’s 2020 budget includes $5 million to purchase equipment needed for sediment removal work and fund four new positions dedicated to sediment removal work.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics