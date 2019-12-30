Dane County awards $3.25 million contract for sediment removal project

Dane County’s ambitious sediment removal project is moving forward after Executive Joe Parisi announced a $3.25 million contract for the first of five phases to improve water flow in the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
Dredgit Corporation will be tasked with removing sediment between Lakes Monona and Waubesa as a part of the county’s 11 Mile Sediment Removal Project.
“As climate change rains continue to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks and increasing the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “We are excited to award this contract and work on this project in 2020."
You have free articles remaining.
Dredgit is expected to begin its work in the spring of 2020.
Water currently enters the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it can leave, which can contribute to elevated lake levels and flooding.
Removing built-up sediment from the lake floors can improve the efficiency of water movement. This can be beneficial following heavy rains, like the storms that flooded much of western Dane County in 2018.
Sediment builds up naturally, but it is increased by human activities like urban development. The county estimates that over 8.5 million pounds of sediment enter the Yahara River and lakes each year from urban runoff.
Dane County is also investing in its own sediment removal crew to accelerate future phases of the project. The county’s 2020 budget includes $5 million to purchase equipment needed for sediment removal work and fund four new positions dedicated to sediment removal work.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.