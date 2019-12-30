Dane County awards $3.25 million contract for sediment removal project

Dane County’s ambitious sediment removal project is moving forward after Executive Joe Parisi announced a $3.25 million contract for the first of five phases to improve water flow in the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

Dredgit Corporation will be tasked with removing sediment between Lakes Monona and Waubesa as a part of the county’s 11 Mile Sediment Removal Project.

“As climate change rains continue to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks and increasing the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “We are excited to award this contract and work on this project in 2020."

Dredgit is expected to begin its work in the spring of 2020.

Water currently enters the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it can leave, which can contribute to elevated lake levels and flooding.