Ice anglers on Dane County lakes should remove their shanties as an unusually warm February continues to thaw ice, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Multiple ice shanties were tilting and encircled by standing water this morning, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. Anglers or anyone else on area lakes should expect unstable conditions and exercise extra caution, Schaffer said.
Shanty owners are responsible for getting the shanty removed if it does sink into the water, she noted.
The normal average temperature for the first half of February is 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature of the last week has been 34 degrees.
Madison city officials and activists have been debating whether to make body cameras standard police equipment since at least 2014.
The council, after a marathon meeting with impassioned debate, voted 11-9 about 4 a.m. Wednesday to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program in the Police Department's North District
Vote on latest resolution to equip Madison police with body cameras is too close to call.
The meetings are the latest twist in the city's yearslong debate over whether to adopt the increasingly common technology.
The City Council has been narrowly split on the technology, and the mayor has declined to take a position.
The survey by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association found strong support for police generally, but less among nonwhite respondents.
Into this drama steps the City Council's yet-to-be-elected president along with 19 other people, including nine new faces, to be sworn in April 20.
Two conditions seek to mitigate or limit the use of cameras if they are associated with an uptick in the number of people being charged with crimes.
At least, 13 of 24 law enforcement agencies in Dane County use body cameras. Five of Wisconsin's 10 largest city police departments have them.
"No one though is proposing that video cameras are a panacea," said UW-Madison law professor Keith Findley.
More than half of law enforcement agencies in Dane County employ the cameras.
Majorities of white and nonwhite respondents believed that most people shot by police were black or members of other minority groups.