Ice anglers on Dane County lakes should remove their shanties as an unusually warm February continues to thaw ice, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple ice shanties were tilting and encircled by standing water this morning, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. Anglers or anyone else on area lakes should expect unstable conditions and exercise extra caution, Schaffer said.

Shanty owners are responsible for getting the shanty removed if it does sink into the water, she noted.

The normal average temperature for the first half of February is 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature of the last week has been 34 degrees.