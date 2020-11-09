Dane County approves 'difficult' 2021 budget with focus on affordable housing, mental health

The Dane County Board unanimously approved 2021 operating and capital budgets Monday with limited new projects compared with prior years, but funding that prioritizes affordable housing, mental health and helping the county’s homeless.

Rejected at Monday’s meeting were four amendments that would have cut from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, suspended use of tear gas and put more money toward addressing mental health emergencies with alternative options to law enforcement.

Included in the budgets are $9 million for ensuring those who are experiencing homelessness can continue living in hotel rooms through June, more than $11 million for affordable housing projects, and hundreds of thousands for the development of a mental health crisis center and a Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

“This was an incredibly difficult budget year, but I think that we have a lot to be proud of as a County Board and as a county,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “We’re taking care of people in a time when that needs to be the priority.”

When Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his version of the budgets Oct. 1, he said his focus was less on new policy initiatives and more on continuing county services largely as residents know them amid major revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.