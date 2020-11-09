 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dane County approves 'difficult' 2021 budget with focus on affordable housing, mental health
0 comments
alert top story
DANE COUNTY BOARD | 2021 BUDGETS

Dane County approves 'difficult' 2021 budget with focus on affordable housing, mental health

{{featured_button_text}}
City-County Building
THE CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

The Dane County Board unanimously approved 2021 operating and capital budgets Monday with limited new projects compared with prior years, but funding that prioritizes affordable housing, mental health and helping the county’s homeless.

Rejected at Monday’s meeting were four amendments that would have cut from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, suspended use of tear gas and put more money toward addressing mental health emergencies with alternative options to law enforcement.

Included in the budgets are $9 million for ensuring those who are experiencing homelessness can continue living in hotel rooms through June, more than $11 million for affordable housing projects, and hundreds of thousands for the development of a mental health crisis center and a Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

“This was an incredibly difficult budget year, but I think that we have a lot to be proud of as a County Board and as a county,” Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “We’re taking care of people in a time when that needs to be the priority.”

When Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his version of the budgets Oct. 1, he said his focus was less on new policy initiatives and more on continuing county services largely as residents know them amid major revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales taxes are on track to end the year down nearly $12 million and are projected to fall an additional $10.1 million in 2021. Revenue to county entities such as Vilas Zoo and Alliant Energy Center has also plunged. Parisi had offset some of those losses with $15 million from the county’s rainy day fund.

With the tight budget constraints, County Board supervisors did not add any new spending to Parisi’s $615.5 million operating budget proposal. All amendments that added new costs were offset by budget cuts.

“If we were adding something, we also had to take something away,” Eicher said.

But for the capital budget, which relies on borrowing, the board adopted seven amendments that added $9.1 million, bringing the total capital budget up to $80.7 million.

The amended operating budget increases the property tax levy by 4.09%, raising the tax on the average Madison home, valued at $315,200, by 3.46%, or $30.18.

The budgets now go to Parisi for approval.

Law enforcement debate

Despite calls from residents and activists to defund law enforcement, the board did not make major cuts to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

One cut removes $90,400 from the Sheriff’s Office to eliminate two “pre-hire” deputy positions that would have helped minimize overtime costs. A portion of that funding will go toward adding a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health Center to provide street-level support for the Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $82,000.

Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, said the Sheriff’s Office did not make the 5% reduction that was requested of all departments this year to account for the revenue losses from COVID-19.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney said such a cut would have led to the elimination of roughly 30 deputy positions and had a “dramatic impact on public safety.” His office had discussed making the cut by privatizing laundry service and food service in the jail, but ultimately Parisi decided not to include those changes in his budget.

Wegleitner had proposed an amendment that would have removed $188,868 for two sheriff’s deputies, but it was rejected on a 29-7 vote.

That funding would have gone toward helping fund a city of Madison pilot for a mental health ambulance. The change was rejected not because the board was unsupportive of the pilot but because the project isn’t far enough along in the planning stages, supervisors said.

Another amendment that provided no funding but committed the county to working with the city on the pilot was approved.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board also narrowly rejected an amendment that would have suspended the Sheriff’s Office’s use of tear gas and other chemical munitions, pending the completion of a Madison study into tear gas. The amendment failed on an 18-18 vote.

Sup. Elena Haasl, 5th District, said deputies should not be spraying residents with tear gas when they are exercising their first amendment rights.

“It’s not humane. It’s not ethical,” she said.

But Mahoney said it seemed “counter-intuitive” to take away a non-lethal option for deputies to use as his department looks toward reform. He said tear gas and pepper spray are only used against violent protesters.

In at least one incident this past summer, sheriff’s deputies used tear gas without authorization at protesters whose only act of destruction at the time had been breaking a hotel window, Isthmus reported.

Housing support

The board increased funding for the county’s affordable housing development fund from Parisi’s proposed $6 million to $7 million, along with adding $3.35 million in capital borrowing for two low-cost housing projects that did not initially receive funding from the affordable housing fund this year.

Board members put $1.35 million toward the grocery store and low-cost housing development at 1402 S. Park St., which once held the now-demolished Truman Olson Army Reserve Center. The project will deliver 150 mixed-income housing units and ensure residents on the South Side will not lose access to a grocery store.

The board also added $2 million for a major development on the West Side that would demolish the shuttered Westgate Mall to make way for 464 mixed-income housing units, an office building and green space. The project includes 161 units of low-cost housing and independent senior living.

In addition to the millions for affordable housing, the budget includes $9 million to continue the partnership between the county and local hotels to house homeless individuals in hotel rooms during the pandemic.

As of late September, more than 360 people were staying in hotels through the program, while 77 households have made the transition from hotels and shelters to permanent housing since March.

South Side projects

Two major projects that received funding in the budget are aimed at celebrating and supporting people of color in Dane County.

The budget includes $810,000 for the development of a Center for Black Excellence and Culture, envisioned as a central place on Madison’s South Side for the county’s Black community to gather, celebrate culture and network with Black professionals.

The board also approved the $2 million that Parisi had proposed for an economic development hub on Madison’s South Side dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses.

Mental health

Initiatives supporting mental health services also gained priority in the budget.

The board approved $300,000 for a Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center, a place for those experiencing mental or behavioral health crises to go instead of being taken to jail or the hospital.

Wegleitner, along with three other supervisors, had proposed increasing funding for the center by $3.7 million, but the amendment failed on a 15-21 vote.

Supervisors who voted against said the project isn’t far enough along yet to know how much it will cost, but those in support said the county needed to make a more robust commitment to providing alternative options for mental health emergencies.

More than $900,000 will go toward covering the cost of staffing the county’s new Behavioral Health Resource Center with clinically licensed behavioral health resource specialists, case managers and a peer support specialist.

Another $500,000 was approved for a county partnership with Restoring Roots, a Wisconsin organization that targets mental health and addiction, to create an estimated 50-unit development providing housing and recovery services to those struggling with addiction.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics