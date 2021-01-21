Dane County approves $12 million in pandemic relief, calls for future cut to jail capacity

The $8.5 million for eviction prevention comes from the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief bill passed last month. It will be allocated by the Tenant Resource Center.

About 90% of the funds will go directly toward helping tenants pay rent. The other 10% would go toward housing counseling, education for landlords on federal mortgage protections, case management, outreach and mediation services.

Residents will be eligible for the rental assistance if they have had a loss of income, are at risk of homelessness or housing insecurity and make 50% or less than the county median income, which would be $45,200 for a family of three. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

Robin Sereno, executive director of Tenant Resource Center, has said she expects the application process to begin the first week of February.

The $4 million in relief for small businesses comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that had not yet been allocated. The funds will go to the Small Business Pandemic Support Grant program and be allocated by Dane Buy Local, a nonprofit focused on supporting local businesses.