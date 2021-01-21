Dane County approves $12 million in pandemic relief, calls for future cut to jail capacity

Dane County residents struggling to pay rent and small businesses trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon see more than $12 million in relief.
The County Board on Thursday approved $8.5 million in rental assistance and eviction prevention and a $4 million grant to help small businesses with expenses. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called the funds a “down payment” to help the community, with more federal aid likely on the way.
“We see the need, we know the hurt folks are facing, and resolutions up for adoption (Thursday) show we are ready to go to help struggling families and small businesses recover from the ravages of Covid,” Parisi said in a statement.
Also Thursday, the board adopted a resolution that recommends the sheriff close an existing section of the jail in several years once a $148 million jail consolidation project is complete, potentially resulting in a 50-bed capacity cut.
The new jail will have 922 beds, or 91 fewer than the 1,013 beds spread across the three jail buildings that now make up the county’s jail system.
Plans for the consolidation project include building a seven-story tower on the parking lot behind the Downtown Public Safety Building jail and closing two outdated jail facilities, the aging Ferris Huber Center and the 1950s-era City-County Building jail.
Some board members were frustrated that the resolution was a recommendation for the sheriff instead of concrete action to reduce the jail capacity. Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, said the resolution "does a whole lot of nothing."
On a 9-28 vote, the board rejected a substitute proposal that would have achieved the reduction in 50 beds by redesigning the tower instead of closing a section of the Public Safety Building jail.
That proposal would have had more teeth because the capacity reduction would have become binding once the board approved the new design and new construction contracts. Sups. Teran Peterson, Shelia Stubbs, Heidi Wegleitner, Blaire Adkins, Richelle Andrae, Mike Bare, Yogesh Chawla, Elizabeth Doyle, Anthony Gray and Elena Haasl voted in support.
But Sheriff Dave Mahoney said designing the tower with fewer beds "severely limits our flexibility" and runs the risk of forcing the county to move inmates to other county jails.
Supervisors were also concerned of a redesign delaying the project further. Sup. Carousel Bayrd, 8th District, said the original proposal results in the same total number of beds, "doesn't take extra time" and "doesn't cost us extra money." It was ultimately approved on a 30-7 vote.
Pandemic relief
The millions in pandemic relief were approved nearly unanimously, with Wegleitner and Gray abstaining from one or both proposals because of conflicts of interest.
The $8.5 million for eviction prevention comes from the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief bill passed last month. It will be allocated by the Tenant Resource Center.
About 90% of the funds will go directly toward helping tenants pay rent. The other 10% would go toward housing counseling, education for landlords on federal mortgage protections, case management, outreach and mediation services.
Residents will be eligible for the rental assistance if they have had a loss of income, are at risk of homelessness or housing insecurity and make 50% or less than the county median income, which would be $45,200 for a family of three. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.
Robin Sereno, executive director of Tenant Resource Center, has said she expects the application process to begin the first week of February.
The $4 million in relief for small businesses comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that had not yet been allocated. The funds will go to the Small Business Pandemic Support Grant program and be allocated by Dane Buy Local, a nonprofit focused on supporting local businesses.
Small businesses that are at risk of shuttering will be eligible for up to $50,000 for expenses including payroll, rent and other related costs. Those hit hardest by the pandemic — such as such as retailers, restaurants, fitness studios and service providers — will be given priority.