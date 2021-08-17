Dane County announces indoor mask mandate starting Thursday

Dane County is implementing a mask mandate indoors as a part of the latest local efforts to curb a surge in coronavirus cases stemming from the more contagious Delta variant strain.
Starting Thursday, the local public health order requires everyone over the age of 2 to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed building when they are with people not from their own household or living unit. The order is set to expire Sept. 16.
“We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said in a statement Tuesday. “But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easy added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”
The mandate builds on Public Health Madison & Dane County’s recommendation July 27 to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. This followed Centers for Disease Control recommending the same practice — a reversal in guidance issued in mid-May when the agency said fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks in most settings.
On July 19, Dane County’s 7-day average number of cases was 19. That increased by 382% to 91.6 on Aug. 12. Hospitalizations in Dane County are also increasing, though Heinrich said they haven’t reached what they were during previous peaks in cases.
The goal of the masking mandate is to see COVID-19 cases stabilize and hopefully decline over the next several weeks.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the Delta variant requires the community to use all of its “tools” to keep everyone safe, “and that means getting vaccinated and wearing masks.”
“This order means that we can continue to do the things that we enjoy with the people that we care about without capacity limits and gathering limits while keeping each other safe,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi emphasized the mandate is needed to protect children from getting sick. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. UW Health is one of about 100 sites involved in a clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12.
“With our kids heading back to school and hospitals in other parts of the country overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, moving from a mask recommendation to a requirement is a common sense step to prevent disease spread and protect the kids in our community who can’t get vaccinated yet,” Parisi said in the statement.
Concern for kids is growing with school expected to start at the end of the month.
Most area school districts, including Madison Metropolitan, had already announced mask requirements for all students and staff. Schools boards and administrators in some have faced strong opposition to mandates during public comment at board meetings in recent weeks, but an Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed 69% support for mask mandates in schools across the country.
Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, like hospitalization and death. Also, the virus has less opportunity to mutate into new variants as more people get vaccinated.
As of Aug. 12, 71% of Dane County residents have at least one vaccine dose, 81.6% of the eligible population (above 12 years old) has had one dose and 79.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination continues to be our best path out of the pandemic,” Board of Health Chair Jerry Halverson said in the statement. “As variants create new challenges for our county moving forward, now is the time we must bring it home and get vaccinated.”
While the county’s vaccination rate is high, CDC evidence shows that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.
The order notes that masking, distancing and ventilation remain key tools to preventing the spread of the virus given how transmissible the Delta variant is. Face coverings are necessary to protect those who are unable to get vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised.
Exceptions to the mask mandate include situations where people are eating or drinking, visiting the dentist, or sleeping, among others. Children under the age of two and people with certain medical conditions are exempted from the face covering requirement.
As the state of the pandemic has worsened locally, Dane County and the city of Madison announced earlier this month a requirement for their employees to be vaccinated or have a weekly negative COVID-19 test. Dane County government employees who are working remotely can continue the arrangement through the New Year, and numerous local businesses and health care employers have imposed a vaccination requirement.
Scott Girard contributed to this story.
