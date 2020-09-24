Dane County announces $300,000 for mental health crisis center, an alternative to jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County residents experiencing mental health crises could be taken to a stabilization center instead of the county jail or hospital if an initiative planned for 2021 is successful.

On Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced that the county plans to create a "mental health triage and restoration center." They committed to providing $300,000 in the 2021 county budget for the program.

The center will provide services for those facing mental health challenges. Individuals will be able to walk in, be referred by a community partner or be taken to the center by law enforcement, the county said.

Eicher said such centers, also known as crisis centers or stabilization centers in similar models across the country, are an important alternative to jail.

“The triage and restoration center is a key part of our criminal justice reform package to keep people out of jail, and to improve the health of the community," Eicher said.