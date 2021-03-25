Dane County announces $15 million boost to small business grant program

Dane County’s efforts to support small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic will receive a $15 million infusion with funds from the federal stimulus legislation.

This will be the third round of grant funding for small businesses in Dane County and will be administered by Dane Buy Local. In total, the county will have made nearly $30 million available through this program.

“Dane County’s small businesses and their employees were hit hard by the pandemic. Businesses had to shut down, lots of times people were laid off and it’s been a struggle,” Parisi said at a virtual press conference Thursday. “There’s a lot of hope on the horizon now that we’re in the recovery phase, but folks went through a lot and will still need help getting back on their feet.”