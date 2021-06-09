Dane County airport anticipates start of $85 million south terminal expansion

In 2018, the Department of Natural Resources found PFAS contamination in soils and groundwater underneath the guard’s base after years of using PFAS-laden firefighting foam at the airport. The so-called forever chemicals travel from storm drains at the airport and other potentially contaminated sites into Starkweather Creek, which flows into Lake Monona.

Since then, Dane County, the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air National Guard — all named by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2019 as responsible for remediating contamination at the airport — have been grappling with remediation.

Riechers said soil won’t leave the property as a part of the south terminal expansion project. He explained that there will be excavation at one end of the project to pour foundations, and that will be moved to the other end while the second set of foundations are poured.

“The intent is for 100% of the soil to get backfilled and remain in place after the foundations are set,” Riechers said. “In the event that there is excess material, it will remain on airport property, as was the case for other airport improvement projects in the past.”

