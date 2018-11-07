An amendment to the Dane County budget for 2019 would double the funding for affordable housing developments.
County Executive Joe Parisi's proposals for next year's capital and operating budgets included $3 million for the Affordable Housing Development Fund, but an amendment passed Wednesday by the Personnel and Finance Committee would boost the fund to $6 million.
County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said said that increasing available money in the fund would meet the demands for development subsidies and benefit the people who are eligible for low-income units.
"Families can't succeed if they can't find housing, and we all pay a price when families aren't succeeding," Corrigan said.
Last year, the county received requests for more than $6 million from the fund, Corrigan said. Additional language in the amendment would also create a goal of directing 30 percent of funds to projects outside the city of Madison.
The committee on Wednesday passed the boost to the housing fund as well as a several other amendments centered around health services, criminal justice and flood control, all of which will go before the full County Board Monday at 7 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Supervisors will be able to attach additional amendments to be discussed at the meeting, but there will be no public comment.
Other amendments to the budget included increased spending for mental health services, particularly to through funding for services at The Rainbow Project, Goodman Community Center and Outreach Inc.
Two full-time Neighborhood Intervention Program leaders would be included in the amended budget to work with youth in the county to prevent violence and criminal behavior. Another $30,000 would also be directed to solve violence issues near and around La Follette High School, an area that has seen an uptick in violence, including two shootings involving teenagers.
The county will be assessing its jail operations and demographics in the next year, in preparation for the upcoming consolidation project that will reduce the number of available beds for inmates by 10 percent, Corrigan said. This will involve $35,000 for an analysis and recommendations on policies that could reduce the jail's population and $45,000 to commission a report identifying more efficient uses of existing pre-trial services and diversion programs.
Other amendments include
- An additional $2 million for reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road from McKee Road to Greenway Cross, bringing the county's share of the road project in Fitchburg up to $8 million;
- An additional $1 million for water flow enhancement in the Yahara River chain of lakes, bringing that effort to prevent future flooding to $3 million; and
- $70,000 for the Immigration Assistance Fund held by the Madison Community Foundation.