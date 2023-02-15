The chair of the Dane County Board suggested during a meeting last week that county administrators might be retaliating against a union member for raising concerns about the work environment at the county-owned zoo — an allegation the county’s director of administration said has “no basis in fact.”

After five investigations of his work between July 2021 and last summer, Erik Anderson, a zookeeper at Vilas Zoo, was found to have violated what his union described as minor workplace violations.

But it wasn’t until December — after longstanding complaints made by Anderson about possible discrimination and a toxic environment at the zoo got probed by a retired judge at the behest of the board — that management decided to hit him with an eight-day suspension and launched another investigation into his actions.

At a recent Personnel and Finance Committee meeting, board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, raised questions about the timing and defended Anderson’s actions in the most recent case. It involves Anderson having obtained a page from a 2018 Association of Zoos and Aquariums report on the Vilas Zoo and then giving it to the retired judge who conducted the zoo investigation.

The county considers the AZA report to be confidential, and county work rules prohibit unauthorized disclosure of confidential records and unauthorized possession of county property, Greg Brockmeyer, director of county administration, said.

But Neil Rainford, a representative with AFSCME Council 32, said during the meeting that Anderson obtained the page in question from the AZA itself and has regular access to AZA reports in his role as a zookeeper. Miles said: “I see no issue with the document being passed to her and that this employee had it.”

Anderson and Rainford declined requests from the Wisconsin State Journal to detail the other, earlier investigations into Anderson’s behavior, noting that Anderson is appealing his discipline through the county’s grievance process. But their union claims county administrators are retaliating against Anderson for his union advocacy. Both found that some zoo employees felt that Anderson was the one fomenting a hostile work environment at the zoo and that they left the union because of him and feared retaliation.

Ongoing rancor

The dust-up is the latest drama to rankle relations among the county administrators, the board and county employees.

The Highway Department also faced complaints from organized labor about the success of Black interns in an internship program, although an equal number of Latino interns also failed to complete the program.

And in July, the head of the Department of Human Services stepped down over complaints that the board was siding with organized labor over management.

The county administration’s initial, internal investigation of issues at the zoo blamed many problems on zoo staff and the union for creating an “us versus them” mentality with management. A later probe by the County Board found no evidence of discrimination, a hostile work environment or violations of the Dane County Employee Handbook.

County Executive Joe Parisi’s administration defended the Medical Examiner’s Office and Highway Department leadership and opposed the board’s independent investigation of the zoo, while accusing organized labor of race baiting and instigating strife between workers and management.

Parisi did not respond to an email asking for comment on claims that his administration is retaliating against Anderson.

‘Not retaliation’

In an email to the board earlier this month, Brockmeyer said the county is handling the question of the confidential AZA document “as they would with any employee.”

“Discipline for work rule violations is not retaliation,” Brockmeyer said. “Dane County has an obligation to investigate if there is a potential security breach and to determine if additional safety measures may be needed to protect information that has been deemed to be confidential.”

“If this continues, the county will lose a host of civil service employees whose main responsibilities are to ensure that Dane County residents are able to receive the critical services we must provide,” Brockmeyer said.

At the meeting last week, Miles asked Human Resources Manager Kabura Mukasa if the county had investigated how the AZA report became public back in 2019. Mukasa declined to comment due to the active investigation of Anderson.

“The issue is not that Mr. Anderson participated in the zoo investigation or that he’s being singled out as an employee group representative,” Mukasa said. “(Employee relations) should complete the investigation without outside interferences.”