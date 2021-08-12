Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's population growth since 2010

State legislators will use the census data to ensure that Wisconsin's political maps reflect how the state's population has grown and shifted since the 2010 census. With a detailed understanding of where Wisconsin's population resides in 2020, they can then update the boundaries of the state's eight congressional, 99 Assembly and 33 state Senate districts, in addition to municipal and county board districts.

The first batch of state-level 2020 census data came out in April, and guaranteed that Wisconsin will be allowed to retain its eight congressional seats, which it has maintained since losing one after the 2000 census.

Wisconsin’s population rose to 5,893,718, a 206,732 or 3.6% increase from the 2010 census, retaining its position as the 20th most populous state. Its population growth rate ranked 34th among the 50 states. Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever.

Joe Handrick, a former Republican state lawmaker who helped draw the maps a decade ago, tweeted that Wisconsin's population is expected to shift to a lesser extent than it did in the 10 years prior to the 2010 census.