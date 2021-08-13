Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's net population growth since 2010

Evers vowed the commission’s mapmaking process won’t involve lobbyists or secrecy agreements, which Republicans used in the last redistricting process in 2011. Under those maps, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have for the most part enjoyed healthy majorities, even when receiving fewer votes statewide.

Democrats see this year’s redistricting process as an opportunity to lessen the GOP advantage built into last decade’s political maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.

The maps do, however, reflect the geographic advantage Republicans hold due to the fact that their voters are spread more evenly throughout the state, while Democratic voters tend to be concentrated more in the state’s urban centers, particularly Madison and Milwaukee.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said lawmakers will soon begin the map-drawing process and that he’s “confident” they will draw a map that Evers will sign. Vos also announced a website, drawyourdistrict.legis.wisconsin.gov, for any Wisconsin resident to submit a statewide map, regional plan or community of interest to the Legislature between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15.

Increasing diversity