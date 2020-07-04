Dane County 911 Director John Dejung announces retirement

Dane County 911 Director John Dejung is set to retire after overseeing major changes to the local emergency response system for the past 11 years.
His retirement is effective Oct. 1, County Executive Joe Parisi announced in a news release Friday.
Dejung became 911 director in March 2009, having served the same role in Minneapolis since 1997.
A former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat captain, Dejung came aboard at a turbulent time. A series of high-profile incidents — including a mishandled 911 call from murder victim Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone — had prompted the resignation of previous director Joe Norwick.
Dejung helped roll out several new tools for emergency responders in Dane County, Parisi said.
"John oversaw key years of growth for our 911 Center and helped manage implementation of key technological improvements that will help keep people in our county safe for many years to come," he said.
The 911 Center has a $10.8 million annual budget and receives more than 176,000 calls for service, according to the release.
The center launched new computer-aided dispatch and telephone systems during Dejung's tenure. He was instrumental in the creation of the DaneCom public safety radio network that acts as "the backbone for the work police, fire, and emergency medical service providers do in our communities every day," Parisi said.
Dejung's time as director also saw the construction of a backup 911 center that allowed dispatchers to continue working through last summer's Downtown power outage and to stay socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
The county will conduct a nationwide search for Dejung's successor.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.