Dane County 911 Director John Dejung announces retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County 911 Director John Dejung is set to retire after overseeing major changes to the local emergency response system for the past 11 years.

His retirement is effective Oct. 1, County Executive Joe Parisi announced in a news release Friday.

Dejung became 911 director in March 2009, having served the same role in Minneapolis since 1997.

A former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat captain, Dejung came aboard at a turbulent time. A series of high-profile incidents — including a mishandled 911 call from murder victim Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone — had prompted the resignation of previous director Joe Norwick.

Dejung helped roll out several new tools for emergency responders in Dane County, Parisi said.

"John oversaw key years of growth for our 911 Center and helped manage implementation of key technological improvements that will help keep people in our county safe for many years to come," he said.

The 911 Center has a $10.8 million annual budget and receives more than 176,000 calls for service, according to the release.