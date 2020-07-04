You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County 911 Director John Dejung announces retirement
0 comments
top story

Dane County 911 Director John Dejung announces retirement

{{featured_button_text}}
John Dejung

John Dejung in Minneapolis City Hall shortly before he became director of Dane County 911 in 2009. 

 MATTHEW DEFOUR, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Dane County 911 Director John Dejung is set to retire after overseeing major changes to the local emergency response system for the past 11 years. 

His retirement is effective Oct. 1, County Executive Joe Parisi announced in a news release Friday. 

Dejung became 911 director in March 2009, having served the same role in Minneapolis since 1997.

A former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat captain, Dejung came aboard at a turbulent time. A series of high-profile incidents  including a mishandled 911 call from murder victim Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone  had prompted the resignation of previous director Joe Norwick.  

Dejung helped roll out several new tools for emergency responders in Dane County, Parisi said. 

"John oversaw key years of growth for our 911 Center and helped manage implementation of key technological improvements that will help keep people in our county safe for many years to come," he said. 

The 911 Center has a $10.8 million annual budget and receives more than 176,000 calls for service, according to the release. 

The center launched new computer-aided dispatch and telephone systems during Dejung's tenure. He was instrumental in the creation of the DaneCom public safety radio network that acts as "the backbone for the work police, fire, and emergency medical service providers do in our communities every day," Parisi said. 

Dejung's time as director also saw the construction of a backup 911 center that allowed dispatchers to continue working through last summer's Downtown power outage and to stay socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. 

The county will conduct a nationwide search for Dejung's successor. 

Teen arrested for shooting at Far East Side apartment building
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics