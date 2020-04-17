Dan Wisniewski, advisor to governors and parks champion, has died

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Wisniewski of Madison, a trusted advisor to countless public officials for more than 40 years and a lifetime advocate for conservation and environmental causes, died Thursday.

Wisniewski held several key government positions, mostly for Democratic officeholders, including serving as chief of staff for former Gov. Tony Earl. He began his political career with the State Senate caucus staff in 1971, became the late Gov. Patrick Lucey's Senate liaison in 1975, was a lobbyist for Madison when Joel Skornicka was mayor, ran the legislative affairs office for Dane County Executives Rick Phelps and Kathleen Falk and served for several years on the board of commissioners of public lands.

But, longtime Dane County Parks Chairman Bill Lunney remembers him best as an unyielding champion of the local and state park systems, constantly working to improve the public's experience in the natural world.

He served on the county's park commission, was a member of the Northwoods Land Trust, Trout Unlimited and several other environmental organizations.