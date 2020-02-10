Dan Kelly again outraises Jill Karofsky in Supreme Court race

Conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly has again outraised liberal-supported rival Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge, in the race for state Supreme Court, bringing in nearly three times her fundraising amount.

The numbers give Kelly, the only conservative-supported candidate in the race, a leg up before he faces Karofsky and Ed Fallone, a Marquette Law School professor who is also backed by liberals, in a three-way primary Feb. 18.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 7 general election where they will vie for a 10-year term on the court.

Over the latest reporting period covering Jan. 1 to Feb. 3, Kelly's campaign raised $187,463, according to preliminary data provided by the campaign. During that time, the campaign spent $297,567, ending the period with $462,864 in the campaign bank account. No outstanding loans were reported.

Kelly's performance over the past month mirrors the previous period covering the last half of 2019, when he outraised his rivals by taking in $556,184, compared with $227,553 for Karofsky and $76,309 for Fallone.

