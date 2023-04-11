Cycropia Aerial Dance, which has been performing in a giant bur oak tree at Orton Park on the Near East Side for about 28 years, won't be dancing from it this year because the tree is showing its age.

The performances at the Orton Park Festival each summer are the troupe's largest, attended by thousands of people over two nights.

"It's the performance that we all want to do every year," said dancer Nataraj Hauser. "It feeds our soul in a way that a different kind of event might not."

Hauser said Cycropia will still perform at the festival this year but is looking for a portable rig it can set up next to the tree, which will remain a theme in the show.

He said they won't even hang lights in the tree. "We're done with that."

Madison Parks Operations Manager Greg Genin said the tree, which sits in the southwest corner of the park, isn't diseased or in danger of being taken down but is being monitored as it nears the end of its life.

He said the Parks Division recently did some pruning of the tree and plans to aerate the soil around it in an attempt to extend its life and keep it healthy and safe.

"But all living things do have a time that they pass," Genin said.

Ann Freiwald, parks planning and development manager, said the land was platted in 1839, so if the tree was there then, it would be at least 184 years old.

"We hope the exact age is less important than the natural beauty of the tree, and the tree can be enjoyed as long as it lives," Genin said.

It's sad when a beautiful tree has to come down, he said, "but we also have to protect the safety of those participating in park activities."

Bur oaks are tolerant of a variety of moisture and soil conditions and adapt well to urban settings, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. They can live for 200 to 300 years.

Andy Ayres, a Parks arborist, said he recently removed a major dead limb from the tree that was about 14 to 16 inches thick. "We're going to keep an eye on it," he said. "We're going to try to do things to improve it."

Two large limbs fell from the tree in a storm within the last year or two, Genin said.

As a smaller park that sees a lot of activity, the soil at Orton is quite compressed, which can affect a tree's health, particularly an older tree like this one, Genin said.

He said the whole park is monitored as a historical site, and the Parks Division is aware of what's going on there. "It's not taken lightly when we have to do work, especially removal of trees in that park."

In 1848, the year Wisconsin became a state, the square block Orton Park sits on became the burgeoning capital city's official cemetery. In 1857, the land that is now Forest Hill Cemetery was purchased for that purpose and 20 years later the buried remains at Orton were removed and reinterred at Forest Hill, according to city records.

In 1883, the site was declared a city park, Madison's first. It was named after Harlow S. Orton, one of Madison's former mayors, then a Supreme Court justice. Orton Park became a Madison landmark in 1975, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Orton Park Festival will mark its 58th year August 25-27, and Hauser said Cycropia will be the weekend's headlining act Friday and Saturday. He said last year the troupe saw audiences of 2,200 to 2,500 on each of its two nights. The tree has become so identified with the troupe that some have taken to calling it "the Cycropia tree," Hauser said.

'That's not good'

In prior years, Cycropia would come the weekend before the show for a quick dress rehearsal. This year, the troupe will set up a large, portable rig on the grass next to their studio, 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, near Toby's Supper Club on Madison's Southeast Side, and won't need to be in the park before the show.

Hauser said renting the rig will cost about $11,000, and the nonprofit arts group plans to start a fundraiser with a donation button on its website, cycropia.org.

Michael Minardi, an arborist in the city's forestry department, who's been doing Cycropia's rigging on a volunteer basis for about six years, inspected the tree last June and again the first week of August, and gave it a clean bill of health on both visits, Hauser said.

Then, the Sunday before last year's show, as they've done for years, the group ran its guy-wires, also called guy-ropes, from the limbs they were using, back up around the core of the tree and down to another sturdy branch to minimize the strain on any given limb.

That's when one of the dancers "spotted the tree leaking, for lack of a better word, and pointed it out, and we all said, 'Ooh, that doesn't look good,' " Hauser said.

They called Minardi back to take a look and he agreed: "That's not good," Hauser said.

Minardi said the tree has been looking progressively worse over the past four years. The leaking Hauser referred to was bacterial wetwood or slime flux that points to internal damage, Minardi said, adding that the sap pools in defects in the tree and basically ferments.

The tree has also lost multiple limbs over the last few years, he said, and its canopy cover has diminished by about 50%.

"It used to be you couldn't read a book effectively underneath it because it was too shaded," Minardi said. "And now it's just very dappled sunlight. It looks like a tree in the fall."

Victim of own success?

Part of the blame lies in the added traffic the festival brings to the park, which leads to soil compaction that is extremely detrimental to oak trees in particular.

"It's very hard for them to come back from it," Minardi said. "So when you have this large park of mature trees and then you have people dancing and trampling all over the soft ground it's not a good combination."

Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said he doesn't think the festival does irreparable harm to the park or causes significant environmental degradation.

Knepp said this concern has been raised before and it's true across the park system. There are many parks where crowds or just day-to-day use put pressure on the environment.

"But I think we manage it fairly well there," he said. "No matter what we (do), including keeping every human out of Orton Park, there's no way that the trees will last forever, even without human enjoyment."

On balance, he said, the festival is a good use of the park and lasts only a few days. The unfortunate reality is that Orton and many other parks have 100- to 200-year-old trees that are by definition closer to the end than to the beginning.

Meanwhile, Minardi said he suggested to Cycropia members that if the tree continues its decline, the troupe should "disassociate themselves with the death of the tree."

Cycropia is made up of good people performing an interesting act and is an asset to the city, he said. "I'd hate to see the neighborhood turn against them feeling like they harm the tree somehow."

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'