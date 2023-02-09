A Madison City Council member has introduced a measure to repeal the city's decades-old teen curfew — although no tickets have been issued for breaking curfew since 2021.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, did not respond to requests for comment on why he introduced the measure at Tuesday's City Council meeting. It is set to be reviewed by the Public Safety Review Committee before coming back to the council at some point for a final vote.

The city's curfew ordinance requires youth between the ages of 12 and 16 to be home by 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends or face a fine of between $5 and $25.

The Madison Police Department said the last three curfew-violation tickets were issued in 2021.

Foster's measure would also eliminate an associated penalty for parents or other caregivers who allow their children to break curfew.

Council president Keith Furman did not immediately respond to a request for his position on the proposal and a spokesperson for the mayor's office said she would not be able to address the issue today.