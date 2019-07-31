The Reebok CrossFit Games are back in Madison this week, with competition set for Aug. 1-4 at the Alliant Energy Center. The city hosts the event for the third consecutive year with some updates meant to create a global feel.
Last year’s events attracted over 80,000 spectators from around the world to watch athletes competing in feats of strength, endurance and flexibility with plenty of determination and willpower.
Competition features traditional CrossFit events like muscle-ups, squats, deadlifts and burpees, along with some events designed specifically for the 2019 event.
Several businesses in the Madison area are opening their doors to welcome visitors by participating in an “Adopt a Country” pilot program. These businesses will offer specials to athletes and spectators from their adopted countries while also giving Madison residents a chance to experience flavors from around the world.
Some specials will include free Greek beer or housemade Greek yogurt at Parthenon Gyros, half-off beverages for Italian visitors at State Line Distillery, 10% off for visitors with a Syrian passport at Short Stack Eatery, and 15% off for Spanish guest at Fuegos.
CrossFit organizers updated the method they use to select athletes to participate in the games. In the past, the games only sent out invitations to compete to the top 40 men and women in the world. This year, they have extended invitations to various countries to include more top athletes. With this change, over 500 athletes representing 118 countries have the opportunity to be crowned “Fittest on Earth” in Madison this year.
Residents and spectators can also participate in fitness activities like the Ragnar Sunset Relay on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Participants can compete in groups of two or four to run a 2.4-mile course, relay style, on the Alliant Energy Center campus.
Tickets start at $35 for each day, or $99 for the full weekend. Children 12 and under will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased online on the CrossFit Games website.