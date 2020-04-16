Critics of Gov. Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order plan Capitol protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The movement against stay-at-home orders that have ignited protests in at least a half-dozen states so far is coming to Wisconsin.

A group calling itself #ReopenWisconsin has scheduled a rally at the state Capitol at 1 p.m. on April 24, a week from Friday, in defiance of government social distancing orders that have kicked people out of jobs and curtailed normal life.

“The more people that come together, the more Mountains we will move,” reads a statement on the group’s Facebook page. “We need you there!!!”

By 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, more than 1,400 indicated on the post they plan to attend, and 6,300 said they were interested.

The rally's announcement comes on the heels of protests in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah.

Unlike in Michigan, where protest organizers urged — to no avail — participants to remain in cars, Madison organizers providing parking information and telling people to walk to the rally.