Critics of Gov. Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order plan Capitol protest

The movement against stay-at-home orders that have ignited protests in at least a half-dozen states so far is coming to Wisconsin.
A group calling itself #ReopenWisconsin has scheduled a rally at the state Capitol at 1 p.m. on April 24, a week from Friday, in defiance of government social distancing orders that have kicked people out of jobs and curtailed normal life.
“The more people that come together, the more Mountains we will move,” reads a statement on the group’s Facebook page. “We need you there!!!”
By 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, more than 1,400 indicated on the post they plan to attend, and 6,300 said they were interested.
The rally's announcement comes on the heels of protests in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah.
Unlike in Michigan, where protest organizers urged — to no avail — participants to remain in cars, Madison organizers providing parking information and telling people to walk to the rally.
At a press briefing on Thursday, Evers acknowledged the Capitol as a traditional venue for protest, but added, "We're encouraging people that do come, that they use social distances so that they can remain healthy,” he said.
The rally organizers weren’t offering advice on social distancing.
“If you’d like to follow the CDC guidelines, that is your decision,” said the post. “If you don’t follow guidelines, that is your decision. You are responsible for your and your family’s health and safety. I have to say this for all of the spiteful people who might try to use this against us."
A related Facebook group page that gives members a chance to air their grievances over the emergency measures was created on Tuesday, and by Thursday afternoon had nearly 3,100 members.
The page names four hosts: Madison Marie, Adrianne Elmer-Melby, Michael Habada Sr., and Thomas Leager, the latter a pro-gun activist who last year organized Capitol rallies in response to events supporting gun control by March for Our Lives.
Contacted through his Facebook page, Leager referred questions to Madison Marie, who didn’t respond.
The rally is one of many being planned to protest the economy-busting and life-altering restrictions health officials deem necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which had killed nearly 27,000 in the U.S. as of Thursday.
National reports have drawn parallels with the tea party movement a decade ago, with some of the same players.
Among those pressing President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers to open the nation's economy quickly are groups connected to the Koch brothers, the Heritage Foundation and FreedomWorks, the Washington Post reported.
The rally in Madison was announced before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced an extension of the state’s emergency safer-at-home order to May 26.
Some Republicans denounced the move.
In a fiery Facebook video, Rep. Shae Sortwell, a first-term Republican from Two Rivers in northeastern Wisconsin, called the measure "absolutely lawless" and accused Evers of using Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm's authority to circumvent a 60-day limit on his emergency powers.
“There should not be a bureaucrat that has the authority to shut down the economy of the state of Wisconsin,” he said.
Republican Rep. John Jagler of Watertown tweeted that he was "extremely disappointed" with the order. "Its effects on our economy will be crippling," he said.
Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, tweeted that Evers is a “tyrant."
In his video, Sortwell accused Evers of exceeding a statutory time limit of 60 days during which he could extend the stay-at-home order.
That order went into effect at 8 a.m. on March 25, and the new order extends it to 8 a.m. on May 26, a period of 62 days.
But Evers’ press secretary Melissa Baldauff said the order was issued by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, and isn’t subject to the 60-day limit.
Subject to that limit, however, is Ever’s public health emergency order, which allowed the governor to enact measures to support the safer-at-home order, such as activating the National Guard, suspending rules so retired health care workers can more easily get back on the job and barring landlords from evicting tenants.
“The safer-at-home order is completely separate from the public health emergency,” she said. “That’s not an order that can only done for a certain amount of time. It is an order that’s based on DHS’s ability to manage communicable diseases.”
