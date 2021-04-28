Critics compare Madison police response to Mifflin partiers, racial justice protesters

Responding to the vehicle damage, Barnes noted that officers had to wade through a crowd of over 1,000 people and also had to consider that the person on the car could be the owner. Overall, Barnes deemed the event a “success” given the relatively few number of citations, thousands of people in attendance and no custodial arrests.

Ald. Juliana Bennett represents District 8, which encompasses much of the UW-Madison campus and abuts the Mifflin area. She said some of the behaviors she saw taking place at the event were “white people acting irrationally and the police did not take action.” Bennett said she feels that the police may have acted differently if the partygoers at Mifflin were predominantly Black or people of color.

“It really seems wrong, especially for the police to be engaging in the way of playing pong with these people,” Bennett said. “It encourages this irrational and unsafe behavior from the very people who are supposed to be enforcing city and county ordinances regarding the pandemic and drinking.”

Ald. Mike Verveer, who has represented the Mifflin area on the City Council since 1995, said he was “taken aback” by the damage caused to the two vehicles and questioned why police officers didn’t step in sooner.