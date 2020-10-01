'Critical staffing shortages' prompt state to lift restrictions on out-of-state providers

As COVID-19 case numbers and deaths continue to soar, Gov. Tony Evers and his health secretary issued an order Thursday authorizing understaffed hospitals to accept health care providers from out of state without Wisconsin licensing.

On Thursday, with 2,887 new cases, the state broke a record for the second time in a week. The previous record was reported Saturday, when 2,817 cases were reported, though health officials believe the number of cases reported could be the “tip of the iceberg” of actual cases.

The situation has decimated staff numbers as increasing numbers of front-line workers are infected or are under quarantine because they’ve had contact with others who have been.

Dr. Imran Andrabi, the president and CEO of ThetaCare, which operates eight hospitals in northeastern Wisconsin, said the number of COVID-19 patients has increased from 13 to 64 in the past four weeks, and hospitals are at 95% capacity.

“Two hundred fifty of my workers today, our ThetaCare team members, did not show up for work,” he said. “And it is not because they are getting infected at work.”

Andrabi said doctors, nurses and other providers at his hospitals are getting infected because people in the community are not masking up.