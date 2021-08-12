Critical race theory debate heats up in legislative hearing

An eight-hour hearing at the state Capitol Wednesday on bills seeking to put certain limits on discussions of racism and sexism in public schools sparked strong feelings on both sides of the issue.

The bills, introduced by legislative Republicans in June, would bar public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Sen. André Jacque, R-Beaver Dam, one of the bills’ authors, said the legislation is meant to stop a “false narrative” that “promotes racist indoctrination” and was introduced at the request of parents in his district and around the state.

The bills are circulating amid a nationwide push to ban the teaching of critical race theory, which argues that racism is an inherent feature of the nation’s social structures and policies. The phrase “critical race theory” is not present in any of the bills, but it was invoked many times by multiple speakers during the hearing.

Developed in the 1970s, the academic concept has made headlines in recent months as Republicans across the country seek to ban schools from teaching what they consider to be divisive concepts about race and sex. At least 16 states have considered such bills or have signed them into law.