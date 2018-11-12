In another big moment in a long and costly saga, the Madison City Council on Tuesday will consider a re-vote on a $600,000 payment to settle a legal dispute with a developer in order to advance the massive, $186 million Judge Doyle Square project Downtown.
The redevelopment, nearly a decade in the making, is slated to bring a hotel, apartments, retail and commercial space, and nearly 1,000 parking spaces in three glass-sheathed buildings to the blocks that hold the Madison Municipal Building and Government East parking garage.
But tensions have arisen between the council and the developer, Beitler Real Estate Services of Chicago, amid uncertainties about the timeline for the private part of the project, final uses and design, and when Government East should be demolished.
On Oct. 30, the council voted 10-8 in favor — one vote short of the 11 needed for passage — to amend an agreement with Beitler that would have paid the developer $600,000 in exchange for the city being explicitly granted the legal right to build and own what would have been a private portion of the project.
Beitler filed, then dropped, a lawsuit against the city over the matter. The amended agreement and $600,000 would give the city the right to develop and own first-floor retail, two levels of private parking and a structural slab — collectively called the “podium” — on top of an under-construction $40 million, 560-stall underground public parking garage behind the Municipal Building. The payment would preclude further litigation over it.
Alds. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, 5th District, and Steve King, 7th District, had excused absences from the Oct. 30 meeting, meaning either can seek reconsideration of the vote at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday. King has made a formal request to do so.
Meanwhile, the city is continuing talks with Beitler and is near agreement on reducing the time Beitler has to begin construction of private elements of the project once the underground garage is completed in fall 2019, city attorney Michael May said. Currently, Beitler has 24 months after completion of the public garage to start one of three main private elements.
The council on Tuesday will first vote on whether to reconsider the previous decision, and if the motion passes, will determine whether to take up the development agreement that night or push that question to a future meeting.
Supporters and opponents have strong feelings.
“It’s worth the $600,000,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. “It’s clearly our best hope to proceed to construction (of the podium) and not allow for any further delays.”
But Ald. David Ahrens, 15th District, a longtime critic of the project, wants to refuse the $600,000 payment and look for another developer to do private elements of the project.
“We have to admit that the agreement with Beitler was a mistake,” he said. “I and 19 other members of the council and the mayor and company believed that a deal that was nearly too good to be true was, in fact, not true. Now, let’s move on. The alternative is to offer two sites valued at $20 million for development with a developer who actually intends to build something.”
Mayor Paul Soglin and Beitler officials could not be reached for comment.
Bold projects
The city, which began exploring the possibility of a big redevelopment in the area at the start of the decade, first reached out to developers for concepts in 2013, then twice flirted with private partners on bold projects only to see the plans collapse.
The city and its current partner, Beitler, have a development agreement to bring a 252-room hotel, 352 apartments, commercial space, a bicycle center and nearly 1,000 parking spaces to the blocks.
In October 2017, the city began construction of the underground public parking garage behind the Municipal Building only to see rising construction costs and litigation complicate and even threaten private elements of the project.
Earlier this year, Beitler said rising construction costs for the private first phase above the parking garage, which includes first-floor retail space, 160 parking stalls on the second and third floors, and 144 apartments on the next nine floors, had jumped from an estimated $32 million in April 2016 to $48.5 million, pushing the total project cost from $170 million to $186 million.
On April 17, after exploring alternative uses above the public garage, Beitler informed the city it would not pursue construction of the private project unless the city built the podium. As an alternative, Beitler asked if the city would lease it 150 stalls from the underground garage. The city decided that option would too greatly reduce public parking for Monona Terrace and surrounding commercial uses.
In June, Beitler sued the city in federal court after the council appropriated $11 million to construct the podium, claiming the city “unilaterally seized, for its own financial gain,” development of the podium. City officials maintained Beitler asked them to consider financing the podium due to rising construction costs on the project.
Beitler voluntarily withdrew its lawsuit in August, and the two sides have since been working to resolve the dispute.
Project fatigue
Getting even this far with so many setbacks has produced a kind of weariness and hasn’t been cheap, with continuing uncertainties about the timing, use and design of the private part of the project.
“We’ve been at this for years and years,” Verveer said. “I’m not assigning blame to anyone. (But) I’m fatigued by it.”
Since 2013, outside of design and construction costs, the city has spent:
- $313,551 for private consulting services, mostly for project manager George Austin, who has helped lead some of the biggest projects in city history including Monona Terrace, Overture Center and the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.
- $166,896 for city staff charges.
- $1.5 million in developer fees to Beitler.
- $47,116 for outside legal services for the Beitler litigation with total authorized spending of $100,000.
So far, the city has spent $16.3 million for design and construction of the public parking garage, with final public costs for the garage and podium to reach $50.9 million.
The public garage is expected to be done on time and under budget in September 2019, with the podium completed by the end of that year, Austin said.
Under the development agreement, Beitler has two years after the public parking garage is completed to begin construction on one of three main private elements — the apartments on the Municipal Building block or the hotel or apartments on the Government East block.
The city and Beitler had a “working understanding” that the developer would start with the apartments above the podium, but Beitler has told city officials that Madison’s Downtown hotel market is hot and would like to begin construction of the hotel first, and might even consider building a second hotel instead of some or all of the housing on the Government East block.
Austin said he does not know if Beitler is contemplating design changes. The city has already won land use approvals to change the design of the podium. Any changes to private elements would require Beitler or any other developer to revisit the city’s land use process.