'Creating something beautiful': Pair proposes grocery store at site of old Visions strip club

Bah said the financial backing of the city will be crucial.

“If you go to a bank and be like, ‘Oh, I want to turn a strip club into a $1.3 million grocery store,’ they’d be like, ‘Are you kidding me, keep dreaming,’” he said. “But when you have the city stepping in with some grants, the community supporting it, us putting our own savings in it, the bank can look at that and be like, ‘I think we have something tangible here.’”

Despite a Hy-Vee store half a mile away from the Visions site, Reistad said the project fits into the city’s mission of expanding access to healthy food.

The lower-income Truax neighborhood immediately north of the former strip club would be well-served by a grocery store within walking distance, he said, while also being spared having to cross two busy roads — East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road — to get to Hy-Vee.

“I really do think that investing in the Go-oh Groceries proposal — outside of the fact that it’s just a really solid proposal and that Kaba and Jerreh are really committed to the vision, no pun intended, of the store — it’s just that ability to access that part of the neighborhood,” Reistad said.

Moving forward