Creating ‘a more fair and just system’: Dane County explores Community Justice Center

Of the offenders referred to the Red Hook center, three out of four receive social services instead of jail time and less than 1% go to jail after their first court appearance, according to the Center for Court Innovation.

Dane County leaders hope to use Red Hook as a model, but also listen to what the community wants and tailor the center to those needs.

"If we can put this system together, we will actually create a more fair and just environment for us to address some of the harms and wrongs that occur in everyday life," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said. "In the end, it will make us stronger and safer together."

Among the key programs at the Red Hook center are peacemaking sessions, an alternative way to resolve court cases and other disputes.

Based off of a traditional Native American approach to justice, the sessions involve circles of community members who discuss cases with the offender and sometimes the victim to reach an agreement about restitution and repair, Taylor said. The judge, Calabrese, then signs off on the decision and puts the agreement into the court record.

