Created in last summer's budget, Wisconsin DNR looking to fill PFAS specialist jobs this spring

DNR previously told the Cap Times the recruitment process would begin in late fall 2019 and new hires could be in place by January.

Republican Rep. John Nygren, who has described his home city of Marinette and nearby Peshtigo as the “epicenter of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin,” said DNR officials have "repeatedly complained about a lack of resources to adequately respond to PFAS" pollution in the state.

"It is frustrating to hear an agency complain about a lack of resources only to find out they are not even utilizing what they have been given," he said.

But in Marinette, former mayor Doug Oitzinger and member of citizen PFAS group S.O. H20, or Save Our Water, praised DNR for its communication with local residents and defended the agency as one that's "moving as fast as they can given the constraints they have."