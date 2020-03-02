Created in last summer's budget, Wisconsin DNR looking to fill PFAS specialist jobs this spring

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it's hoping to have two new PFAS positions filled by the end of March — eight months after they were created under the state budget.
Meanwhile, an agency spokeswoman said officials are on track to spend all $200,000 they were given to study the group of chemicals linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues before the funding disappears at the end of June.
The measures were all included in the current two-year spending plan, signed into law last July by Gov. Tony Evers, as a way to help combat the emerging contaminant.
Still, DNR has drawn criticism for its pace in addressing the issue, as well as its timeline for hiring the two new environmental management positions for PFAS-related research — science positions that are part of Evers' repeated calls to "bring science back" to the agency.
DNR previously told the Cap Times the recruitment process would begin in late fall 2019 and new hires could be in place by January.
Republican Rep. John Nygren, who has described his home city of Marinette and nearby Peshtigo as the “epicenter of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin,” said DNR officials have "repeatedly complained about a lack of resources to adequately respond to PFAS" pollution in the state.
"It is frustrating to hear an agency complain about a lack of resources only to find out they are not even utilizing what they have been given," he said.
But in Marinette, former mayor Doug Oitzinger and member of citizen PFAS group S.O. H20, or Save Our Water, praised DNR for its communication with local residents and defended the agency as one that's "moving as fast as they can given the constraints they have."
"It’s offensive to see people who are responsible for knocking the DNR down, for strangling them on their resources and to always be telling them they should be more friendly to business and they shouldn't overregulate, that now suddenly the DNR isn’t doing enough fast enough," he said.
Wisconsin has identified more than 30 PFAS contaminated sites across the state. In Marinette, the groundwater contamination stems from the Tyco Fire Protection Products facility. And in Madison, two wells have tested positive for PFAS though the figures are below the federal Environmental Protection Agency's standards.
Of the $200,000 DNR was given in the budget for PFAS research, $50,000 is going toward a firefighting foam survey that has been sent out to fire departments across the state, including those located at commercial airports, to gauge respondents' knowledge about PFAS and whether they use firefighting foam, how much and in what circumstances.
The remaining $150,000 has been used to hire a Minnesota-based environmental consulting firm to help with PFAS source identification work and bring on a new GIS contractor to do mapping work, DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said.
While one GIS/mapping contractor was initially hired in November, Hoye said after several months he was offered a permanent position with another state agency and left, requiring DNR to restart the procurement and competitive bidding process that part of the project.
Hoye said interviews for his replacement are scheduled for the first week in March.
Nygren said he understands circumstances changed with the PFAS modeling work and that the hiring process takes time.
"But I don’t think it is helpful to cry poverty of resources after they’ve been given exactly what they asked for," he added.
Asked about those issues, Town of Peshtigo resident and S.O. H20 member Cindy Boyle responded: "The DNR has earned my respect and they have earned the benefit of the doubt as far as I’m concerned in every way possible."
Separately, the agency is in the early stages of setting environmental standards for PFOA and PFOS, which Evers called for in August. The administrative rule process, likely to take years, was approved by the Natural Resources Board in January.
The Wisconsin Legislature is also seeking to address the issue. One bill that includes $250,000 in one-time funding from the state's Water Quality Task Force would require the ag agency to work with DNR to collect and store or get rid of firefighting foam that contains PFAS. That legislation has already passed the Assembly and is awaiting Senate approval.
Additionally, both the Senate and Assembly this winter approved a bill to limit the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, which has already won Evers' signature.
But two comprehensive bipartisan bills targeting PFAS from Nygren and Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, which carry a $7.7 million price tag, have stalled in the Legislature amid opposition from industry groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. The groups say they weren’t consulted in the drafting process.
That led Nygren to spearhead a late-night amendment during the Assembly's final floor period that all Republicans supported over Democrats' objections. Under the language, the DNR would be required to promulgate emergency rules to create a framework for certifying labs to test for PFAS, as well as test for the contaminants in municipal water systems and private wells, among other things.
The language is likely to face opposition in the state Senate.
