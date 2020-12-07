COVID-19 vaccines are in Wisconsin. Now what?

At a warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, about 100 miles southeast of Madison, an undisclosed number of COVID-19 vaccine doses sit in ultra-cold freezers, awaiting government approval so they can complete their journey from Brussels, Belgium, to the arms of health care workers.
The vaccine reportedly arrived Monday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, then was transported to the Pleasant Prairie site, one of two Pfizer distribution centers in the nation — the other is in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
On Dec. 10, U.S. Food and Drug officials will meet to discuss Pfizer’s application for emergency-use authorization for the vaccine. And if that goes as expected, it’s off to the races to get the drug out to local hubs across the state, where they will be distributed to hospitals and clinics.
Other doses will be handed directly to Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, which have signed deals with the Trump administration to get the vaccine to nursing home residents and staff.
It’s the start of a massive undertaking as the world embarks on the largest vaccination effort in human history with only months to prepare.
“It’s like we’re building an airplane while we’re flying it in some ways,” said Doug Voegeli, director of environmental health at Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The chaotic endeavor has profound implications for the entire planet, hopefully putting the brakes on a pandemic that has crippled the world economy and inflicted sickness and death on millions across the globe.
It couldn’t come too soon. Pandemic fatigue has set in, and levels of mask wearing and social distancing have proven insufficient to roll back the scourge.
The U.S. saw another record with 229,077 cases on Friday, adding to a total of 14.8 million Americans who have been infected. Deaths, which total 277,622 as of Friday, have surpassed 2,000 a day.
In Wisconsin, after a dip in the numbers, the state reported another 4,847 cases and 63 deaths on Friday, continuing what looks to be a familiar trend: an upward trajectory of infection, this one as the approach of the holiday season threatens to fuel the surge.
But the vaccine rollout will start slow. Initial shipments to Wisconsin are expected to consist of 49,725 doses from Pfizer and 16,000 doses the following week from drug maker Moderna, which is also expected to get emergency-use authorization in coming days. Those allotments are going out to states based on population size.
After a wait-time — 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna’s — the same number of doses will be needed to provide second doses.
That will make a small dent in the 450,000 health care workers who are first in line, an attempt to avert the crisis that has caused critical staff shortages in a third of Wisconsin hospitals, a proportion that’s expected to rise in coming days as more doctors, nurses and other health care workers come down with the disease or have to isolate after coming in contact with others who have.
When the Pfizer vaccine hits the loading docks in Pleasant Prairie, the doses slated for Wisconsin will be trucked to an array of “hubs” across the state, facilities that have freezers that can keep the doses at minus 94 degrees.
That’s not the case with Moderna's vaccine, which has to be kept at a more modest minus 4 degrees, a temperature within the range of a home freezer. That vaccine is expected to follow on the heels of Pfizer’s, with an anticipated rollout of around Dec. 21.
The U.S. has secured 100 million doses of each vaccine, enough to supply the two-dose regimen to 100 million people, and has an option to buy hundreds of millions more. And several other vaccines are in the pipeline.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt, the plan is for the state to get vaccine deliveries each week, “with the numbers rising in January and beyond.”
Initially, health care providers and pharmacies will administer the vaccine, though the scope of providers will widen as it becomes more available. So far, more than 1,100 applications to administer it have been requested from the state, with 485 of them returned, Goodsitt said.
The state has also requested applications for “mass vaccinators,” organizations that can staff and supply mass vaccination clinics across the state.
According to a state vaccination plan, while the vaccine remains scarce it will go to health care workers, then to long-term care facilities, essential workers and those over 65.
Later, when supplies become widely available, probably in late spring or early summer, the broader population can get vaccinated. However, neither of the vaccines that are likely to roll out this month are approved for people under 16 because children weren’t included in clinical studies. A vaccine for children isn’t expected until the middle of 2021 or later.
To distribute the vaccine, the state is employing a "hub-and-spoke" model in which the vaccine is stored at facilities with freezer capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine.
In Dane County and surrounding areas, that hub will be UW Hospital. Goodsitt didn’t provide information on the state’s other hubs.
Voegeli, the Dane County public health official, said there are areas of uncertainty about the initial rollout. The county public health department has a narrow role in the state plan, mainly providing education and coordination for the effort.
“We’re being told by the state we don’t have very much to do in this,” he said.
However, public health departments are also responsible for identifying gaps in the state plan. For example, the initial rollout doesn’t include emergency medical service personnel.
As medical providers, they should have been included in the first wave of vaccines, Voegeli said.
“It’s not affiliated with a health care system, they’re not a long-term care facility,” he said. “Who’s going to vaccinate EMS?”
Police and non-medical fire personnel were also left out, he said.
“We’re doing some planning to ensure that our first-responders are adequately covered with the vaccine,” he said.
And while the plan includes nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, it doesn’t include homes that provide a lower level of care.
Voegeli said there are still “a lot of questions” about how the state plan will work, and Public Health Madison & Dane County is working with local health care systems to identify and address problems as they come up.
“We’re a well-resourced public health department,” he said. “I don’t know if other health departments will be able to do the same. There’s maybe some more gaps in these other communities where the health department may not be able to step in and take over if needed.”
