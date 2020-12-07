COVID-19 vaccines are in Wisconsin. Now what?

That will make a small dent in the 450,000 health care workers who are first in line, an attempt to avert the crisis that has caused critical staff shortages in a third of Wisconsin hospitals, a proportion that’s expected to rise in coming days as more doctors, nurses and other health care workers come down with the disease or have to isolate after coming in contact with others who have.

When the Pfizer vaccine hits the loading docks in Pleasant Prairie, the doses slated for Wisconsin will be trucked to an array of “hubs” across the state, facilities that have freezers that can keep the doses at minus 94 degrees.

That’s not the case with Moderna's vaccine, which has to be kept at a more modest minus 4 degrees, a temperature within the range of a home freezer. That vaccine is expected to follow on the heels of Pfizer’s, with an anticipated rollout of around Dec. 21.

The U.S. has secured 100 million doses of each vaccine, enough to supply the two-dose regimen to 100 million people, and has an option to buy hundreds of millions more. And several other vaccines are in the pipeline.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt, the plan is for the state to get vaccine deliveries each week, “with the numbers rising in January and beyond.”