COVID-19 vaccine effort off to a slow start in Wisconsin

The rollout of the first round of COVID-19 vaccine is getting off to a slow start, with 1,101 of the state’s health care workers receiving the injection in the first three days.

The state received 49,726 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the first half of the week, but hospitals are navigating issues surrounding cold storage requirements for the drug.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said health systems receiving the vaccine have been doing “dress rehearsals” for getting it out of freezers and into people’s arms without a hitch, starting with small numbers.

“There are new workflows that we want to make sure we’re doing exactly right with no mistakes, and that takes some time to scale up,” said Westergaard in a Thursday call with reporters. “I think every health system that’s participating is going to have a similar learning curve.

The vaccine has to be used within five days once it is thawed, so hospitals are under the gun to use it in that time frame to ensure that none of it gets wasted.