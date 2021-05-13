COVID-19 vaccination extended to more youth in Wisconsin as Gov. Tony Evers mulls vaccine incentives

Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday cleared COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 after a federal committee endorsed expanding use of Pfizer’s vaccine to that group, paving the way for the injections to start in the state Thursday.
The news came as Gov. Tony Evers signaled he may be open to using federal stimulus dollars to compensate people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it’s needed down the road, and that he plans to prioritize aid to small businesses after news Wisconsin will receive $700 million less in federal COVID-19 aid than was originally projected.
With children under 18 now making up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, expanding vaccination to more adolescents should help reduce the number of infections and move the state closer to a “herd immunity” level that can prevent outbreaks, officials said.
“Vaccinating children in this age group will prevent individual illness and help stop the spread among our children and in our communities,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The roughly 300,000 state residents ages 12 to 15, including about 25,000 to 30,000 in Dane County, are expected to get the shots the same way most adults do: at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community clinics such as the Alliant Energy Center. Some schools may offer shots or bus students to community sites, Willems Van Dijk said.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds didn’t respond to a request for information about the district’s plans to help immunize students in the newly eligible age group. Willems Van Dijk said many districts hoped to facilitate injections promptly so they can deliver second doses three weeks later, as recommended, to the students before classes end.
But Willems Van Dijk said students who get initial doses at schools can get second doses elsewhere, and there should be plenty of the Pfizer vaccine available — the only one of the three available vaccines authorized for youths under age 18.
“We have plenty of Pfizer vaccine in our allocation in order to accommodate those increased requests,” she said.
The state health department cleared the vaccines for those as young as 12 after reviewing the recommendation Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee. The CDC director adopted the recommendation, which followed authorization of the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration.
Parents are urged to find vaccinators carrying the Pfizer vaccine at the Vaccine Finder website, at vaccines.gov, or by calling 844-684-1064.
In anticipation of the expanded demand for the vaccine, staff are being added to the drive-up vaccination clinic at the Alliant Center to accommodate 10 lanes of vehicles instead of the usual eight, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Families are encouraged to book an appointment at the Alliant Center. That can be done at go.madison.com/vaccine1215 or 608-242-6328.
“You will still have the ability to drop in, but there could be a very long wait and there are no guarantees we’ll still have enough vaccine available,” the city-county health department said in a blog post. “If you have an appointment, we set aside a vaccine specifically for you.”
Vaccine incentives
Evers isn’t ruling out providing financial incentives to Wisconsinites to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to drive up the state’s vaccination rates, although he hasn’t committed to anything.
“We’ll never say never about any opportunity to convince people to do it,” Evers said during a media call Wednesday. “I can’t answer that question completely because we haven’t reached that point, but we will do everything within our power to get people to get shots in their arms.”
Increasingly, states and municipalities have come up with a variety of ways to promote vaccinations. New Jersey is offering a “shot and a beer,” Detroit is providing $50 prepaid cards to anyone who drives a resident to a vaccine site, and Maryland is offering a $100 payment.
The incentives come as Wisconsin and the nation struggle to reach herd immunity. Just under 45% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Stimulus package
Evers’ comments come as state officials learned this week Wisconsin will receive $700 million less in federal COVID-19 dollars than was originally projected for the most recent stimulus package, which Democrats say could hinder ongoing pandemic recovery efforts.
On Wednesday, Evers said even with the smaller amount, he still plans to prioritize getting assistance to small businesses.
“We will continue to make sure that they are a priority even with the $700 million less,” Evers said. “The buckets are pretty well defined already that we’ll be using. It may impact some of the amounts, but when we think about the areas of the state that have been struggling so mightily, it’s small businesses, main street businesses, bars, restaurants and so on.”
Evers said he believes the state can still honor its commitments to small businesses, such as his already announced $420 million in business recovery grants, and $50 million to encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors.
Overall, Evers originally planned to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, including $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic, including $420 million in grants to small businesses.
He has also pledged to spend $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband.
Unemployment rates
He said the good news is the reduction in funding is in part based on the state’s low unemployment rate compared to other states.
“But it still hurts,” he said, adding that his administration will work closely to coordinate with local governments on how to allocate the money.
The Treasury Department has the authority to withhold a portion of a state’s funding based on unemployment rates, which was the case in Wisconsin. The Department of Workforce Development reported last month that the state’s unemployment rate in March was 3.8%. In February 2020, before the pandemic caused Wisconsin’s jobless rate to skyrocket, the state unemployment rate was 3.5%.
Less relief
While the Congressional Research Service had estimated earlier this year the state would receive $3.2 billion under the most recent stimulus package, the Treasury Department on Monday informed the state that the final allocation will instead be $2.5 billion, split into two payments.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider the lower allocation.
On Wednesday, that was followed up by a letter from members of Wisconsin’s Democratic House delegation — U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee — to Yellen opposing the reduced allocation and the two-part payment.
During the media call, Evers underscored the importance of receiving the funds in one lump sum.
“If we have to wait for half of the money, that will create some differences in what announcements we make about which other categories we’re going to be looking at,” Evers said. “We need that money now, period, and waiting a year we’ll have to do some prioritizing, obviously.”
“It is crucial money and we want to fight for every dollar so we’re still trying to see if there might be another way to look at those unemployment statistics,” Pocan said Wednesday.
State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
