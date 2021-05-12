COVID-19 vaccination extended to more youth as Gov. Tony Evers mulls vaccine incentives

Families are encouraged to book an appointment at the Alliant Center. That can be done at go.madison.com/vaccine1215 or 608-242-6328.

“You will still have the ability to drop in, but there could be a very long wait and there are no guarantees we’ll still have enough vaccine available,” the city-county health department said in a blog post. “If you have an appointment, we set aside a vaccine specifically for you.”

Vaccine incentives

Evers isn't ruling out providing financial incentives to Wisconsinites to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to drive up the state's vaccination rates, although he hasn't committed to anything.

"We'll never say never about any opportunity to convince people to do it," Evers said during a media call Wednesday. "I can't answer that question completely because we haven't reached that point, but we will do everything within our power to get people to get shots in their arms."

Increasingly, states and municipalities have come up with a variety of ways to promote vaccinations. New Jersey is offering a "shot and a beer," Detroit is providing $50 prepaid cards to anyone who drives a resident to a vaccine site, and Maryland is offering a $100 payment.