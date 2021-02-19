COVID-19 spike on UW campus could bring new restrictions

While vaccinations are expected to be available to everyone by the end of the summer, worrisome variants have added urgency to the effort.

The B117 strain found in Dane County is the sixth case in the state, but health officials warn that the variant is spreading undetected through the state. Labs in the state are testing under 1% of all positive cases in the state for variants, and a UW-Madison lab is testing 5% of Dane County cases.

Studies indicate that the new variant, first discovered in the U.K. late last year, is up to 50% more contagious than previous strains, and a British study suggest that it could be 35% more deadly.

As of Friday, 1,523 cases of the variant had been reported in 42 states, although that data doesn't include Wisconsin's latest case and may be incomplete.

Other variants from South Africa and Brazil have yet to be detected in the state.

UW-Madison has also reported that some students have been reinfected with the COVID-19 virus.