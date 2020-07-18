COVID-19 posing difficult choices for Wisconsin’s immigrant workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 uproots businesses and lives across the country, Wisconsin's essential front-line workers, including thousands of immigrants, remain among the most vulnerable.

Many immigrant workers must decide: Stay at home and risk losing a paycheck or go to work but risk the coronavirus. That decision is further complicated because many lack health care coverage.

Even legal immigrants living in households with those who remain in the country illegally are ineligible for federal stimulus dollars meant to help families during the economic downturn.

In Milwaukee, Julio Gumeta, a 26-year-old immigrant who has been living in Wisconsin for the past 19 years, said immigrant workers are “not getting the protections that many of the citizens staying at home that use (their) services are getting.”

Gumeta, a recipient of federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protection for immigrants who entered the country illegally as a child, is a former employee of a Milwaukee-based fresh food supplier, where his mother currently works. According to Gumeta, immigrants make up the vast majority of the company’s labor force. Since the pandemic began, his mother has continued to work there — risking exposure to COVID-19 with no health insurance — so that she can provide for her family.