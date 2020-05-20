COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating Wisconsin’s rural broadband problem

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On a typical workday at Hillside Dairy in Catawba, owner Linda Ceylor is out of bed at 4:30 each morning, and not just because of the usual demands of a 40-cow organic dairy farm.

Ceylor said she’s up so early partly because it allows her to use the internet without fear of hitting data caps or reduced speeds — barriers to accessing the internet shared by many rural Wisconsinites, which have only become more challenging amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Roughly 28% of Wisconsin’s rural population — or about 486,000 people — did not have broadband access in 2019, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC defines broadband as an internet connection with 25 megabit per second download speeds and three megabit per second upload speeds.

Like other rural residents, Ceylor is without access to wired, high-speed internet; instead, she has a satellite internet plan. She pays around $60 per month for the plan, which includes just eight gigabytes of data per month. A workaround for the data cap, Ceylor said, is that internet use from midnight to 6 a.m. does not count against her eight gigabyte total.

The six-hour window is the most “reliable time” to use the internet, when it’s not interrupted by snow or thunderstorms, or when it just periodically cuts out for days at a time regardless of the weather.