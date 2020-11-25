COVID-19 crisis spills over into Wisconsin's nursing, veterans homes

King Veterans Home has seen the brunt of the cases and deaths, with 158 residents testing positive for the virus so far, and 42 killed.

Currently, there are 24 active confirmed cases among residents at King; six among residents at Union Grove and one at Chippewa Falls.

Many staff members at the locations have also contracted the virus: 157 at King; 41 at Union Grove and 23 staff and one contractor at Chippewa Falls.

Veterans homes are following specific protocols for the virus. Members with COVID-19 are moved to a quarantine area, and a limited number of staff wearing personal protective equipment work with them. The homes screen and monitor members, staff and essential visitors for COVID-19 symptoms.

There are currently 398 residents at King; 133 at Union Grove and 70 at Chippewa Falls, although numbers have fluctuated significantly during the pandemic as admissions have slowed and are halted when cases of the virus are present. The resident population of King, for example, used to be closer to 500 residents. The average age of the residents is 81 at Chippewa Falls; 79 at King; and 80 at Union Grove.

There are 700 staff members at King; 200 at Union Grove and 120 at Chippewa Falls.