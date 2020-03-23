COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic poses big challenges for political campaigns

The campaign to elect Karofsky to the Wisconsin Supreme Court isn’t ready to make that call.

“I don’t know what the status of this is going to be tomorrow,” said Karofsky campaign manager Tyler Hendricks. He said the campaign will use a wait-and-see approach.

Amid a national focus on the new coronavirus and a highly unstable economic outlook, both fundraising and advertising, critical components of any campaign, may become harder to accomplish just as campaigns in Wisconsin are making their final push to the finish line.

At a time when nearly all news coverage is focused on COVID-19 and its impacts, cutting through to audiences through advertising on TV, online or elsewhere has become more challenging.

“You have to cut through a lot of noise,” Nichols said.

His comments come as the scheduled televised debates between Kelly and Karofsky — a rare time where all focus would be on the candidates — have been canceled.

On top of those troubles, campaigns now worry about being able to adequately fundraise given fears over the economy. Nichols said the Kelly campaign is now relying on virtual fundraisers for larger donors, but said they still don’t have the same touch.

And he fears donors large and small may be retracting their check books due to economic anxiety or losing their jobs. A major drop off in fundraising hasn’t come yet, but he expects it might.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.