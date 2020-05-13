Court strikes down Evers' stay at home order; Dane County implements its own

But the court in its ruling noted because over two weeks passed since it began considering the case, "we trust the Legislature and Palm have placed the interests of the people of Wisconsin first and have been working together in good faith to establish a lawful rule that addresses COVID-19... "

"People, businesses and other institutions need to know how to proceed and what is expected of them," the majority opinion continued. "Therefore, we place the responsibility for this future law-making with the Legislature and DHS where it belongs."

It doesn’t appear that the state’s mandated school closures for the rest of this academic year are affected by the ruling. A footnote on page 31 of the filing said the language doesn’t apply to the section of the extension pertaining to public and private K-12 schools.

Evers said the Department of Health Services will work on a new plan through the state's rulemaking process beginning Thursday, but he cautioned the effort will take a while.

"This isn't going to be an overnight thing and in the meantime we're going to have 72 counties doing their own thing," he said. "We were in a good place. We are no longer in a good place."