Court rules Madison violated law on assessing big apartment building

The city of Madison violated state law by assessing large, multi-family apartments far below market values while assessing one large property at full value, a Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled.

The city strongly disagrees with the ruling and intends to appeal.

In a 21-page decision in late September, Judge David Conway ruled in favor of Veritas Village LLC that, in 2019, the city underassessed other high-value, multi-family commercial apartments but not Veritas Village’s property at 110 N. Livingston St. The Near East Side property was valued at $28.5 million. That violated the state’s “uniformity” clause, which requires the properties to be assessed equally, the judge ruled.

Conway ordered the city to reduce the assessment to 79.2% of its fair market value and issue a refund of roughly $146,500 in 2019 taxes plus interest.

“I was pleased to see that the court ‘got it’ and understood a very complicated issue, and that the court followed the constitution and the Department of Revenue rules,” said developer Terrence Wall, whose company, T. Wall Enterprises, built the project. He also serves as manager for Veritas Village LLC.

More broadly, the decision reveals significant flaws in the city’s assessment practices, Wall said.

“They broke the law. They refuse to admit it,” he said. “But breaking the law, violating the Department of Revenue requirements and violating the Constitution are serious offenses.”

City Assessor Michelle Drea defended the city’s practices.

“We respectfully disagree with this decision,” she said. “We believe it is a flawed decision based on a narrow set of skewed data which does not reflect a districtwide uniformity problem.”

The state’s uniformity clause requires that “all property within a class must be taxed on a basis of equality as far as practicable.”

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue and International Association of Assessing Officers both used comprehensive statistical analysis to measure uniformity for 2019 and found Madison to be well within acceptable limits, Drea said. “In fact, some analysis indicated that we were performing well above average,” she said.

Wall said he intends to file a formal complaint with the Department of Revenue under a specific statute that requires it to investigate.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway could not be reached.

Fair market value

The court case continues a legal feud between the city and Veritas Village LLC. The property is a four-story, 189-unit luxury apartment building with fitness room, courtyard, swimming pool and other amenities near Breese Stevens Field. Veritas completed the project in 2017, and the city initially valued the property at $17.8 million during its lease-up period in 2018.

But Veritas challenged the assessment with its consultant, Landretti and Co. of Middleton, calculating a value of $8.5 million based on the building’s vacancy rate as it filled up. Wall exhausted city processes and filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court.

In a five-page decision, Judge Mario White said the city’s assessment conforms with the Wisconsin Property Assessment Manual (WPAM), case law and state statutes, and that the city’s appraisal and conclusions are “more reliable, credible, and persuasive” than the plaintiff’s. Veritas appealed the decision to the state Court of Appeals, and a ruling is pending.

The initial litigation, Wall said, was over the actual assessment, not whether the city had violated the state’s uniformity clause.

The next year, the city revalued the property, at $25 million, after occupancy stabilized. But Veritas appealed to the city’s Board of Review, where it submitted evidence that the property should be valued at $15.2 million, Conway’s decision says.

In response, the city submitted a report proposing a $29.8 million fair market value. The board rejected both submissions and set a fair market value of the property at $28.5 million.

Veritas exhausted administrative remedies and filed a lawsuit alleging that the city’s assessment of the property at full fair market value violated the state’s uniformity clause. State law also requires that assessors must value property in a way specified by the WPAM.

In court, both parties agreed that the property’s fair market value as of Jan. 1, 2019, was $28.5 million. The question for the court, Conway said, is whether the city assessed other multi-family commercial properties “significantly below their fair market value” for the 2019 tax year.

Also in court, Veritas submitted Landretti’s 60-page analysis of uniformity in the city of Madison that claimed the city’s assessment of the Veritas property was not uniform with its assessment of other multi-family commercial apartment properties during the time period.

The WAPM sets an acceptable ranging of properties being 90% to 110% of full value, Conway’s decision says. But Landretti’s analysis of 37 property sales in 2017 and 2018 found that the city assessed those properties at only 83.2% of full value, well outside the range required in the WAPM.

The Landretti report also found other evidence to assert the city had significantly underassessed high-value apartment properties. The analysis contends the city generally underassessed such properties by an average 16.8%, it says.

In the decision, Conway said the city offers no basis to disregard the Landretti analysis as a matter of law. Meanwhile, the analysis amounts to “significant contrary evidence” that the city violated the uniformity clause of WPAM principles.

Conway said it’s in the parties’ best interest to proceed without a return to the city’s Board of Review.

He also said that it would be too costly and burdensome to order a reassessment of other properties for the 2019 tax year. So the decision lowers the assessment of Wall’s property to one comparable to other properties of the same class.

Continuing battle

Veritas has also filed court challenges for the 2020 and 2021 tax years and will also file for 2022 when it becomes eligible next year, Wall said. He said he has also experienced assessment discrimination at the six-story, 172-unit Peloton Residences, 1008 S. Park St., which was built in 2019 and assessed at $30.3 million for 2002.

“We want to be treated fairly and equally,” Wall said. “How can I remain competitive if my competitors have lower assessments? I want my renters to be treated fairly.

“It frustrates me to see this Flintstones approach to valuations by the Assessor’s Office,” he said, arguing that the practices existed before Drea’s appointment in 2018. “This is all about data. They just choose to ignore it. They need to fix this.”

Drea said the city is using best practices.

“Several statistical measures using appropriate data demonstrate that we are well within established ranges for value of all classes of property,” she said. “The decision solely focuses on a single statistical measure using insufficient data upon which to find a uniformity violation.

“We will continue with the processes that have proved to be reliable and reasonable based on the Department of Revenue’s annual review of our assessments,” she said.

Drea declined to comment on arguments the city intends to raise in the appeal.

As he tangled with the Assessor’s Office over the values at Veritas Village and the Peloton, Wall in 2021 accused Drea of attempting to influence the Board of Review as it was to consider objections to assessments on the properties by offering the members candy bars. But Drea said she routinely brings candy for board members, staff, those appealing assessments and their representatives as a simple “feel-good gesture” and called the complaint much ado about nothing. The city’s Ethics Board found no basis for the complaint.