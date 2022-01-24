Court of Appeals allows ballot drop boxes to be used in spring primary

Absentee ballot drop boxes will be allowed in the Feb. 15 spring primary, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals decided Monday as it blocked a recent ruling from a Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The District 4 Court of Appeals issued a stay against Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren's ruling earlier this month barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The Court of Appeals said the lower court's ruling creates the "potential for voter confusion and uncertainty" in the upcoming primary, according to court records.

In court filings, the court agreed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's concern that some voters may have already deposited their absentee ballots in drop boxes or given them to a spouse or caregiver to be mailed or delivered to a clerk. The commission reported that, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,400 absentee ballots had already been sent out by local clerks and at least 1,845 ballots have already been delivered or are currently out for delivery.

"If the current guidance is withdrawn at this stage of the election process, there is significant uncertainty as to whether these votes would be counted," the court wrote. "Given this situation, the risk of confusion — and possible disenfranchisement — is compelling."