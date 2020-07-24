Court date set for driver involved in downtown Madison hit-and-run

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin next week for Brendan J. O’Neil, the driver accused of driving a vehicle into a group of demonstrators in downtown Madison on June 21, sending Alize Carter, 24, to the hospital with injuries.
O’Neil was arrested in June for misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run with intent to injure and spent an hour in jail before being released on $350 bail. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for information about charges.
Black Lives Matter protesters have pointed out that at least one activist has been held in jail for weeks without being charged with any new crimes while O’Neil was immediately freed and criticized the police and district attorney for lack of action on the case.
On Sunday, June 21, Carter, who is Black, was injured when a truck drove into a crowd near the intersection of North Frances Street and University Avenue and left the scene. Police officers used pepper spray to disperse a crowd that gathered at the location.
Protests that followed on Tuesday, June 23, included a confrontation between Devonere Johnson, known as Yeshua Musa, and diners at a downtown restaurant that resulted in a physical arrest in front of several witnesses, a firebombing at the City County Building and the destruction of two Capitol Square statues.
O'Neil was arrested on Thursday, June 25.
A letter to the Police and Fire Commission signed this week by community organizations, local officials and candidates for the state Legislature underscored the protesters' criticism of how police handled all of those incidents.
“From police radio transcripts of that evening, it has been determined O’Neil’s name was known to police less than 1.5 hours after the incident. Yet he was not immediately arrested, and he walked free for four days,” the letter charges. “O’Neil was eventually allowed to surrender through an attorney, rather than face actual arrest.”
Marquon Clark, a protest leader who goes by the name Sire Qq, was arrested on June 30 while leaving a rally at Elver Park and has been held in Dane County Jail on a probation and parole hold. He was identified as a person of interest in the City County Building firebombing, but has not been charged with any crimes.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Sire was served with revocation papers on July 13 and will have a revocation hearing in August, which means that he could potentially face prison incarceration.
Carter indicated to NBC 15 on July 1 that she has been traumatized by the ordeal.
