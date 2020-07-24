Court date set for driver involved in downtown Madison hit-and-run

O'Neil was arrested on Thursday, June 25.

A letter to the Police and Fire Commission signed this week by community organizations, local officials and candidates for the state Legislature underscored the protesters' criticism of how police handled all of those incidents.

“From police radio transcripts of that evening, it has been determined O’Neil’s name was known to police less than 1.5 hours after the incident. Yet he was not immediately arrested, and he walked free for four days,” the letter charges. “O’Neil was eventually allowed to surrender through an attorney, rather than face actual arrest.”

Marquon Clark, a protest leader who goes by the name Sire Qq, was arrested on June 30 while leaving a rally at Elver Park and has been held in Dane County Jail on a probation and parole hold. He was identified as a person of interest in the City County Building firebombing, but has not been charged with any crimes.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Sire was served with revocation papers on July 13 and will have a revocation hearing in August, which means that he could potentially face prison incarceration.

Carter indicated to NBC 15 on July 1 that she has been traumatized by the ordeal.

