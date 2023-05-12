A couple has withdrawn an application to build a home on a vacant lot next to the historic, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern on the Near West Side amid criticism from some neighbors and historic preservationists that the structure was too big for the site.

The two-story tavern, built just before the start of the Civil War and used as a stagecoach stop for travelers to and from western Wisconsin, sits on property at 3706 Nakoma Road. The building, converted from a tavern-hotel to a private residence in 1895, was named a city landmark in 1972 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The building is the landmark and the landmark site includes the tavern lot and the adjacent vacant lot.

Former Nakoma residents Jon and Brenda Furlow proposed to build a two-story, 4,492-square-foot home with two-car garage on a quarter-acre lot behind the tavern at 3701 Council Crest.

But the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation asked the Landmarks Commission to deny a certificate of appropriateness needed for the project to move forward and requested that the applicants propose a smaller building that would be less imposing on the tavern and more harmonious with the neighborhood.

The Landmarks Commission was to consider the Furlows’ request on Monday. The Furlows, however, withdrew their application in a one-sentence email received by the city on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re just on a pause right now as we think through how best to go forward,” Jon Furlow wrote in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal. “One of the challenges with being transparent and taking a collaborative approach with neighbors is that reaching a solution to one neighbor’s concern invariably affects another neighbor, and that just continues on an endless loop, with no end in sight. That did not seem productive.”

Any new construction proposed within the boundary of a designated landmark site requires review by the Landmarks Commission, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said. No other city committees, boards or commissions would be involved. Any development on a landmark site also must comply with the federal Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The standards protect archeological resources; ensure construction doesn’t destroy historic materials, features and spatial relationships that characterize the property; and ensure construction is done in a way that, if removed, doesn’t impact the essential form and integrity of the historic property and its environment.

The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation was pleased to learn that the application has been withdrawn.

“The mass and size of the proposed house would have overshadowed the historic tavern and consumed most of the landmarked west yard which until now has been well-preserved as a link to the stagecoach era,” the trust said in a statement. “We hope that any future proposal would be less imposing on the tavern and preserve more of the historic landmarked landscape, consistent with Madison’s Historic Preservation Ordinances and the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards.”

The most recent long-term owners, John and Linda Stowe, lived at the property from 1997 to 2022. In April 2022, David Gordon’s company, 3706 Nakoma Road LLC, bought the property for $1.1 million. In the fall of 2022, Gordon won city approval despite adamant opposition to adjust the lot lines so the second, vacant parcel has more space to accommodate a new home. He then sold the lots.

The Furlows, who lived on Oneida Place in Nakoma for 22 years, moved to Minneapolis for job-related reasons in 2015, but are now in a position to relocate back to Madison and bought the lot at 3701 Council Crest to return to the Nakoma neighborhood. The new owner of the tavern lot is unnamed on the city assessor’s website.

“Of course, we do hope to return to the neighborhood,” Jon Furlow said. “But for now, we decided to take a step back and reconsider all the possible options for developing our lot. We really don’t have further details, or a timeline. We’re just looking at all the possibilities for our lot, including going forward with our current plan.”

