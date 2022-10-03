County rental assistance programs gave out $46M; additional funding to provide help into 2023

Having distributed more than $46 million to more than 7,100 households over the past year, Madison and Dane County stopped processing new applications for federally funded rental help last month but will start again Wednesday with a new tranche of federal dollars.

A declining number of evictions filings suggest the effort aimed at mitigating the brief but sharp economic downturn wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has been at least moderately effective.

Dane County's first rental assistance program — known as Dane CORE — ended a year ago after seven months and $15 million distributed to some 5,300 households to cover rent and utilities, but it took a while to ramp up as local officials sometimes struggled to implement the massive new federal benefit and initially put stricter limits on what the money could be used for.

While that first program was overseen by one contractor — longtime Madison-based tenants-rights nonprofit Tenant Resource Center — the county and city opted to contract with three different vendors for its successor, Dane CORE 2.0, after the Tenant Resource Center backed out as the primary contractor amid criticism from some in Madison's Black community that local officials weren't giving a large enough piece of the federal pie to agencies led by nonwhites.

Tenant Resource Center executive director Robin Sereno has also said the agency opted to not continue as the sole contractor because its expertise lies more in helping tenants through the eviction court process.

Chosen to oversee the program for city of Madison residents, Community Action Coalition had as of late September disbursed more than $24 million of its $31.7 million contract to more than 4,000 households, according to Madison and Dane County officials. As of the end of August, it had paid itself $694,518 of the $1.3 million set aside for administrative costs, Madison community development director Jim O'Keefe said.

The Tenant Resource Center was contracted to work with tenants throughout the county who were already fighting eviction in court and as part of that program had disbursed more than $5 million in direct assistance to nearly 700 households and drawn $403,852 for administrative costs, legal fees and other services out of a contract worth $6 million, the city and county said.

All told, more than 4,600 of Madison's approximately 112,000 households received help, O'Keefe said. The city also spent $1.44 million in federal and some city money to contract with six Black- or Latino-led organizations to get the word out about the CORE 2.0 program and help people apply.

O'Keefe said that in Madison, "nearly 70% of assistance has benefited households earning less than 30% of the county median income, and about 70% of those who received benefits were people of color."

Outside the city of Madison, the Black-led Urban Triage had contracts with the county totaling just under $22 million and as of late September had gotten about $16.6 million out the door to 2,591 households. The contracts set aside about $2.4 million for administrative costs. County Human Services communications manager Tanya Andersen Buckingham said the county program has also spent about 70% of its money on households at the 30% median income level.

Dane was one of four counties in Wisconsin that ran their own pandemic-related rental-assistance program, along with Milwaukee, Waukesha and Brown counties.

The Madison-based Wisconsin Community Action Program Association ran one program for the state's other 68 counties. It announced Wednesday that it had surpassed $200 million in payments to more than 48,000 households.

Federal rules limit assistance to 18 months' worth of rent, O'Keefe said, a threshold many Madison households are nearing or have reached.

Evictions and unemployment

Federal rent help and a yearlong national moratorium on evicting renters who couldn't make rent were aimed at mitigating the economic fallout of the pandemic, and the end of the moratorium on Aug. 26, 2021, did not come with an increase in eviction filings in Dane County.

There were 300 such filings in the county from Sept. 1, 2021, through Oct. 28, 2021, according to the Circuit Clerk's office. That's nearly double what there were during the same period in 2020, but about the same as in the same period in 2019, 2018 and 2017, when there were 358, 294 and 320, respectively.

Employment in the Madison region, like in the rest of the country, also recovered fairly quickly after mass layoffs at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It hit 11.1% in April 2020 but by October of that year was 3.6%. It came in at 2.8% in August 2021, the month the eviction moratorium ended and as of August of this year preliminarily stood at 2.5%.

Still, a historical look at county eviction filings shows they dropped along with the rental-assistance programs.

From Aug. 27, 2021, to Sept. 19, 2022, landlords went to court 1,618 times to evict renters, according to court records. That's well above the 1,044 during the same period a year before when the moratorium was mostly in place, but below filings over the same period before the pandemic, when over three years they ranged from 1,932 to 2,267.

Program to continue

While money for CORE 2.0 is running out, the city of Madison and Dane County expect to get tens of millions more in federal dollars to continue rental assistance into 2023 for some services and tenants.

O'Keefe said the U.S. Treasury Department let municipalities know in July that they could apply for more money already allocated by Congress as part of pandemic-relief measures but not fully drawn down by other municipalities that received grants.

It's not clear yet how much the city will get or when, he said, but both the city and county intend to direct future assistance to "very low-income households," or those making half or less of the county's median income, and will only cover back rent — in large part returning to the stricter rules on the use of the money that were in place in the first CORE program.

Most recently, the city and county had been helping households making up to 80% of the median income and covering future rent payments.

Buckingham said the Treasury Department has approved the county for $27 million more.

The online portal to apply for rental assistance will reopen Wednesday, she said, and "the bulk of the funds will go towards continuing payments through the Dane CORE 2.0 program into 2023."

Sereno said the temporary shutdown of the portal "has significantly increased court filings and the threat of court filings."

"We continue to remain quite busy," she said.