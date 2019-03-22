Dane County is recommending a new operator to run the concessions and attractions at Vilas Zoo as a contract with the long-time nonprofit operator ends March 31.
The county said Friday it has selected Centerplate to run the Glacier Grille restaurant, carousel, train and gift shop at the admissions-free zoo. The selection will need to be confirmed by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.
Centerplate is the in-house caterer and concessions provider for the county-owned Alliant Energy Center.
Those currently working at the zoo's concessions and attractions will be offered employment through the county until the board makes a decision on a contract with Centerplate.
The proposed three-year contract would have the county pay Centerplate $50,000 annually, with the business collecting 15 percent of the profit above $100,000. The county would retain all profits on the first $100,000.
Negotiations on a new contract between the county and the Henry Vilas Zoological Society have broken down. The zoological society, which has partnered with the zoo since 1914, has also acted as its fundraising arm.
A request for proposals to find a fundraising partner is expected to go out in the summer.
County and zoological society officials met this week to discuss the transition, according to a statement from the County Executive's Office, and the county "relayed to the President of the Society its intent to continue dialogue about a longer term partnership."
The county also intends to hire a consultant to advise it on best practices for fundraising partnerships between zoos and groups that support them, which could factor into the request for proposals.