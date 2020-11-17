Counties finish canvassing, giving Trump campaign until Wednesday to request recount

All 72 of Wisconsin's counties have finished their official canvasses of this month's presidential election, starting a clock giving President Donald Trump's campaign until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to request a recount and submit payment for it.

The final canvasses show President-elect Joe Biden winning Wisconsin with 20,608 more votes than Trump, or a margin of 49.57% to Trump's 48.94%. Because Biden's lead is more than 0.25 percentage points, state law dictates that the Trump campaign would need to pay for the recount.

According to county estimates provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statewide recount is estimated to cost $7.9 million, about four times the roughly $2 million cost of the statewide recount third-party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign paid for in 2016.

The Trump campaign, however, also has the option to request a recount in only select counties to reduce the cost.

The Trump campaign in recent days has backed off its earlier promise of a recount.

"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," said Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis in a statement.