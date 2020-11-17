Counties finish canvassing, giving Trump campaign until Wednesday to request recount

All 72 of Wisconsin's counties have finished their official canvasses of this month's presidential election, starting a clock giving President Donald Trump's campaign until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to request a recount and submit payment for it.
The final canvasses show President-elect Joe Biden winning Wisconsin with 20,608 more votes than Trump, or a margin of 49.57% to Trump's 48.94%. Because Biden's lead is more than 0.25 percentage points, state law dictates that the Trump campaign would need to pay for the recount.
According to county estimates provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statewide recount is estimated to cost $7.9 million, about four times the roughly $2 million cost of the statewide recount third-party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign paid for in 2016.
The Trump campaign, however, also has the option to request a recount in only select counties to reduce the cost.
The Trump campaign in recent days has backed off its earlier promise of a recount.
Support Local Journalism
"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," said Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis in a statement.
The Trump campaign’s claims of “irregularities” are unsupported and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said there have been no “irregularities” or reported instances of fraud with Wisconsin’s presidential election.
The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.
County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by 9 a.m. Saturday and would have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.
If a recount is held, Dane County estimated it would cost the county $740,000. The county’s recount would take place at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Milwaukee County’s estimate came in the highest, at just over $2 million.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.