 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Counties finish canvassing, giving Trump campaign until Wednesday to request recount
0 comments
top story

Counties finish canvassing, giving Trump campaign until Wednesday to request recount

{{featured_button_text}}
Special election

A statewide recount would cost the Trump campaign $7.9 million. 

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

All 72 of Wisconsin's counties have finished their official canvasses of this month's presidential election, starting a clock giving President Donald Trump's campaign until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to request a recount and submit payment for it. 

The final canvasses show President-elect Joe Biden winning Wisconsin with 20,608 more votes than Trump, or a margin of 49.57% to Trump's 48.94%. Because Biden's lead is more than 0.25 percentage points, state law dictates that the Trump campaign would need to pay for the recount. 

According to county estimates provided to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a statewide recount is estimated to cost $7.9 million, about four times the roughly $2 million cost of the statewide recount third-party presidential candidate Jill Stein's campaign paid for in 2016. 

The Trump campaign, however, also has the option to request a recount in only select counties to reduce the cost. 

The Trump campaign in recent days has backed off its earlier promise of a recount. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," said Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis in a statement. 

The Trump campaign’s claims of “irregularities” are unsupported and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said there have been no “irregularities” or reported instances of fraud with Wisconsin’s presidential election.

The reasons for this year’s significantly higher cost estimate vary but are due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a recount is requested along with payment, the chairperson of the Elections Commission would order a recount on Thursday, starting a 13-day recount clock.

County boards of canvassers would need to start the recount by 9 a.m. Saturday and would have until noon on Dec. 1 to complete the recount. Dec. 1 is also the deadline for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to certify the results of the general election.

If a recount is held, Dane County estimated it would cost the county $740,000. The county’s recount would take place at the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Milwaukee County’s estimate came in the highest, at just over $2 million.

Photos: Packers' 2020 season so far in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics