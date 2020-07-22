Council shelves funding for downtown Madison recovery, equity programs

An effort to create a reimbursement program for downtown businesses that were damaged in recent riots that evolved to include funding to support entrepreneurs of color did not gain City Council support Tuesday.
In its latest form, the proposal included $250,000 for a citywide recovery program and $500,000 for a citywide equity program. Previous proposals limited the programs to the downtown and allocated $250,000 for each program.
Alders voted 14-6 to place the recovery ordinance and funding resolution on file without prejudice — meaning that a similar proposal could return to the City Council in under 60 days. While some expressed support for a program to support entrepreneurs of color, several alders felt public money should not be used for private businesses.
“We should pivot and instead call upon the local business community to take care of their own,” Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said.
At the end of May, some downtown businesses were damaged following peaceful protesting stemming from the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Coupled with the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, small businesses in Madison are struggling.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, explained to the City Council that he has received numerous “heartbreaking” calls from business owners in his district who are overwhelmed with the current challenges. Some like Miar Maktabi, who owns Dubai Bar and Restaurant on State Street, said he needs the city funding “to keep standing, to keep this community running.”
Though an effort from the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County fundraiser raised $150,000, it did not completely cover the costs of damages experienced by some businesses.
“I don't apologize for trying to help these small mom-and-pop shopkeepers, merchants, restaurateurs that have businesses in the districts I’ve been elected to represent,” Verveer said. “I’m not going to turn my back on those people.”
But to some residents, the focus on businesses represented a lack of attention to people’s needs during a time of civil unrest.
“The sheer swiftness with which you have come together to throw money at repairs for broken buildings before broken trust, broken policing, broken black and brown bodies is appalling,” Bay Creek neighborhood resident Kailea Saplan said.
Even with the equity component, Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said she could not continue to support funneling resources into downtown — "the whitest neighborhoods in the city, the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city receive the most city resources and attention."
"This is quite literally institutional racism," Kemble said.
Two-step effort
While the recovery program was meant to provide financial assistance to existing businesses throughout the city that were damaged following protesting in May, the equity program was meant to be a “a path toward equitable prosperity, especially within the black community, by providing tools and support to diverse entrepreneurs to prepare for our post-COVID economy,” according to the resolution.
During discussion, President Sheri Carter cautioned alders to consider the sustainability of new programs.
“Is this a commitment we want to do for two or three years or is this the Band-Aid that we are doing today?”
To fund the total $750,000, the funding resolution would have transferred $277,000 from a remodeling project in the City-County Building, $276,000 from the Midtown Police Station and $197,000 from planning for a North Side Public Safety Campus. Any remaining funds from the Recovery Program would have been redirected into the equity program component.
Eligible applicants under the recovery program would have been able to apply for grants of up to $25,000, according to the corresponding ordinance.
Under the recovery program, applicants would have been required to be local owners. If the applicant was a property owner, the 2020 assessed value of the property cannot exceed $750,000, according to the ordinance. Priority would have been given to applicants who are people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.
The equity program proposal did not have a corresponding ordinance Tuesday, which would have detailed specifics, but the funding resolution provided some ideas.
“It’s really a forward looking effort to take a look at creating more equitable prosperity within the community,” Mikolajewski said.
Possible initiatives could have included a DowntownReady program, modeled after the MarketReady program that trains entrepreneurs to potentially locate at the future Madison Public Market, would have supported a cohort of owners as they seek to start or expand their businesses.
Or, the city could have helped underwrite pop-up retail opportunities in collaboration with the Central Business Improvement District and individual downtown business owners as a way of recognizing the rapidly changing COVID-19 crisis and limitations on in-person gatherings.
Commercial ownership
Also at the meeting, the City Council created a $500,000 Commercial Ownership Assistance program, which aims to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses by transitioning from renting space to owning commercial property for their business and could address one aspect of racial disparities in Madison.
Under the program, eligible businesses with two or more years of operating experience could receive up to $250,000. Applicants should be city of Madison residents and own a business in the city.
