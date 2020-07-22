Council shelves funding for downtown Madison recovery, equity programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An effort to create a reimbursement program for downtown businesses that were damaged in recent riots that evolved to include funding to support entrepreneurs of color did not gain City Council support Tuesday.

In its latest form, the proposal included $250,000 for a citywide recovery program and $500,000 for a citywide equity program. Previous proposals limited the programs to the downtown and allocated $250,000 for each program.

Alders voted 14-6 to place the recovery ordinance and funding resolution on file without prejudice — meaning that a similar proposal could return to the City Council in under 60 days. While some expressed support for a program to support entrepreneurs of color, several alders felt public money should not be used for private businesses.

“We should pivot and instead call upon the local business community to take care of their own,” Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said.

At the end of May, some downtown businesses were damaged following peaceful protesting stemming from the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Coupled with the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, small businesses in Madison are struggling.