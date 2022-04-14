Cost to renovate building for temporary homeless men's shelter doubles to $1.1 million

After analyzing needs and factoring inflation, Madison officials say the cost of converting a city-owned property near East Towne into a temporary homeless men's shelter has roughly doubled from a preliminary estimate to $1.1 million.

The preliminary estimate was largely based on a cost per square foot, not the detailed plan that is now driving cost projections, officials said.

"It's not extravagant," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. "We want a safe place for people to be. We want a welcoming, accessible space. We want people to see it as a viable alternative to sleeping in the street. We expect to be there for three years; we want the facility to work well for everyone."

Nonprofit Porchlight, Inc. had operated men's shelters in Downtown church basements for 35 years, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the shelter moved to larger, city-sponsored, temporary spaces at the Warner Park Community Center on the North Side and then the current spot at city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. on the East Side.

The Fleet Services building, however, will become unavailable as soon as this fall when the city begins transforming it into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market.

In October, the city bought a former big box store at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million and provided another $580,000 for environmental studies, closing costs, and architectural and engineering services related to the building's renovation to a temporary shelter.

On Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and three City Council members will introduce a proposal to proceed with renovation of the 31,500-square foot facility while also borrowing $500,000 to redesign it into a shelter capable of holding up to an average 150 men a night.

The temporary shelter is a stopgap until a permanent shelter can be built. On March 9, Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposed locating a new, permanent men's shelter on a vacant, 2-acre, city-owned site at 1902 Bartillon Drive, just off Highway 51 roughly between East Towne Mall and Madison Area Technical College.

But the permanent shelter, which comes to the council for a decision on Tuesday, requires about three years for design and construction, meaning it won't be ready until at least 2025. That creates pressure to ready the temporary facility at Zeier Road.

Since purchasing that site, city staff have prepared more detailed design plans for the 2.67-acre property informed by consultations with staff involved with building and safety code enforcement and input from Porchlight as well as multiple city and Dane County agencies, O'Keefe said.

"Porchlight has had a tour of Zeier Road and several conversations with city staff regarding what is needed at this location, especially since the plan is to be there three years while the permanent site is being built," executive director Karla Thennes said.

The input drew on experience gained from operating temporary shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic that emphasized the importance of safely accommodating those with behavioral or physical health issues, especially during extreme weather, O'Keefe said. The design plan now includes features such as separate sleeping spaces and bathroom accommodations for men with special needs, and indoor storage for guests and staff, he said.

"It's about plumbing, it's about building walls, electricity, lighting," he said.

The refined plans and cost estimates also reflect the impact of surging inflationary pressures within the construction industry, he said.

The design features:

A large welcome area for indoor guest intake with adjacent storage and individual lockers for guests and several areas for building storage.

A congregate living area with tables and chairs for dining and socializing.

A main sleeping area with about 130 beds.

A quarantine room and beds for those who have had close contact with someone who has COVID or other communicable disease and an isolation room and beds for those who have tested positive.

A recovery room and beds for those with behavioral challenges or under the influence of alcohol or substances.

A medical room for screening.

Restrooms, showers and sinks.

A staff office.

Because the county's medical respite hotel will be ending this summer or early fall, Porchlight must be ready to meet those needs onsite at the Zeier facility, Thennes said.

"We will need an isolation room for guests who have been contact traced to be in contact with someone with COVID and a quarantine room for guests testing positive for COVID and other communicable diseases," she said. "We would also need individual restrooms to serve these folks in quarantine separate from the general population of guests.

"Madison has been talking about the need for lockers for homeless guests for years," she said. "Porchlight is ready to jump in and make this happen at the new site. We would like to have 150 lockers set up at Zeier for the guests and then we would just move them to the new location."

