Cost of Wisconsin GOP investigation of 2020 election soars to nearly $900,000

The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially budgeted about $676,000 for the probe. But the investigation has sparked five lawsuits. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that invoices released under Wisconsin's open records law show the lawsuits have helped push the cost to about $896,500.
Vos hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in 2021 to investigate whether Joe Biden had somehow stolen Wisconsin from Donald Trump. Multiple reviews and court decisions have confirmed Biden won the state by about 21,000 votes and found no widespread fraud that may have tilted the outcome. Still, Trump pressured Vos to investigate.
Vos spokeswoman Angela Joyce told the Journal Sentinel that the speaker didn't consider the legal costs to be part of Gableman's budget.
Liberal group American Oversight has filed three lawsuit seeking records from the investigation. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit contending that Gableman can't force officials into depositions. Gableman has filed own lawsuit seeking to jail Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, three mayor and others whom Gableman maintains have refused to cooperate with him.
Vos paused the investigation in May to let the lawsuits pay out. He cut Gableman's salary in half, from $11,000 a month to $5,500.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.