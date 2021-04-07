Cooperative housing nuts & bolts

• Cooperatives are businesses owned and democratically controlled by their members, who share the risks and benefits. They span sectors including childcare, transportation, farming and financial services.

• Wisconsin's strong cooperative laws make the state a friendly place for starting one, and housing co-ops, in particular, are built into the culture of Madison.

• Housing cooperatives can be a part of the solution to address Madison's housing affordability challenges, however, the co-op lifestyle may not work for everyone.

• Madison recently made changes to its zoning code and Affordable Housing fund that could encourage more housing cooperatives.

• Advocates hope they can be part of the solution to the city's housing challenges, but some changes may be needed to ensure cooperative living is welcoming for all who seek it.

