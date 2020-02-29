Contractor fined in near-miss of Westby gas line; case prompts calls for new legislation

In a case that has raised questions about the need for tougher pipeline safety laws, Wisconsin regulators leveled up to $10,000 in fines against a contractor who came within inches of striking a gas main near a Westby subdivision.
With a unanimous vote last week the Public Service Commission found Muscatine Utility Services violated the state’s one-call law, which is designed to protect underground utility lines.
The PSC voted to impose a $5,000 fine plus a 10% surcharge for the violation with the possibility of a second $5,000 fine if the company doesn’t take the required courses or commits another violation this year.
While it did not result in any damages or injuries, the case has spurred calls from pipeline operators for more stringent safety laws and concerns from regulators about the limitations of a 2018 law giving them authority to enforce the state’s excavation statute.
The case involved a boring machine operator who came within 15 inches of hitting a six-inch high-pressure underground gas line while installing telephone cable in the western Wisconsin city of 2,200 people.
As required by law, a worker from Muscatine Utility Services made a call on Oct. 8, 2018, to Diggers Hotline, the utility-funded nonprofit charged with coordinating between excavators and utilities, announcing plans to drill in the area.
According to PSC records, Diggers Hotline notified Northern Natural Gas, whose employees marked the location of the buried pipeline. Later that day, the gas company also told the boring contractor that company policy requires a utility employee to be present for any work done within 25 feet of a pipeline.
Five days later, gas company operators received a call from the contractor saying he’d bored across the pipeline without realizing it.
Northern Natural Gas filed a complaint against the Nichols, Iowa, company, which an enforcement panel including utility and excavator representatives forwarded to the PSC for investigation.
While there were no injuries or damages, the utility argued the contractor took unnecessary risks, working alone and without using hand tools to expose the buried pipeline before crossing it with the boring tool.
“As made evident by other incidents, Muscatine avoided disastrous results—by inches,” the utility wrote.
The PSC found Muscatine Utility Services violated the law by failing to maintain an 18-inch clearance, but there is no provision in state statute requiring that a pipeline operator be present to oversee excavation work.
Pointing to laws adopted by Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, Northern Natural Gas argues that Wisconsin should add that condition to the current law, which requires a free 811 call before digging.
Excavation is the single greatest threat to pipeline safety, said Mike Loeffler, the company’s senior director of external affairs. Having personnel on hand lowers the risk of a line being hit and the time needed to respond in the event of a leak.
“We know where our line is and we can take measures to protect our pipeline,” he said.
Commissioners pointed to what they see as another shortcoming of the law: Muscatine Utility Services did not respond to any of the PSC’s requests for information or show up for the hearing before an administrative law judge.
“I find it frustrating at best,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq.
“This isn’t the first (case) where the respondent has basically blown us off,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “To me that is dangerous to the citizens and the homeowners.”
In an email to the Wisconsin State Journal, James Thye of Muscatine Utility Services said as soon as he realized his mistake he reported it to Northern Natural Gas and thought that was the end of it.
The case is just the second to be resolved under the new law. Another eight cases referred by Diggers Hotline remain under investigation.
In the first case, the PSC issued the maximum fine, $25,000, against VC Tech, the contractor who struck a Sun Prairie gas line in 2018, triggering an explosion that killed one firefighter and injured two others.
But nearly six months after that ruling, the PSC has yet to receive any payment or notification that VC Tech has completed the required safety course and has referred the case to another state agency for collection and enforcement.
State Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, who authored the 2018 one-call bill and chairs the Assembly’s committee on utilities, declined to comment on requests from Northern Natural Gas or the PSC to tweak the law but suggested he would consider them.
“I do support public safety and the main emphasis of the original bill was to improve safety,” said Kuglitcsh, R-New Berlin. “I will be looking further into this situation and will be considering options.”
Violations of the one-call law have become a chronic problem, said Travis Albers, public awareness advisor for TC Energy.
In one case still under investigation, TC Energy complained that a contractor removed marking flags before striking one of its lines in Weston, requiring a pipeline shutdown and the evacuation of nearby apartment buildings.
TC Energy said another contractor filed one-call tickets but repeatedly dug on top of one of its lines before technicians could mark the pipeline location -- an issue the company said has happened with other Wisconsin contractors.
“They have not yet struck our line but they are freely and repeatedly encroaching upon it without any supervision,” the company wrote in a complaint to Diggers Hotline.
That company, Tel-Optic Cable Contracting Services, complained in turn that it has had a hard time getting utilities marked in a timely manner, “which costs everyone money and time.”
Prior to the 2018 law, it would have been up to district attorneys to file charges based on a complaint, said Chad Krueger, public relations manager for Diggers Hotline.
“I don’t believe that ever happened,” Krueger said. “For all intents and purposes there was not an enforcement process before this law that went into effect a year and a half ago.”