After studying how a city-managed college savings program could work in Madison, a financial consultant recommends implementing the initiative as early as the 2019-20 school year.
Children’s savings accounts are long-term savings or investment accounts that a community opens to help students, especially youth from low-income families, save and plan for educational opportunities after high school.
Ald. Mo Cheeks, District 10, has led the city’s work on children’s savings accounts, which he said can “build hope and enthusiasm for the next generation.”
“The research is pretty consistent that just having a plan at an early age is going to change a kid’s trajectory,” Cheeks said. “It’s instrumental in somebody having the hope and the confidence and the belief that they'll go on to something greater.”
According to research out of Washington University in St. Louis, low- and moderate-income children with a school savings of under $500 are more than three times more likely to enroll in college than a child without an account. Children with savings accounts are also more than four and a half times more likely to graduate from college.
In Madison, 58 percent of families in the Madison Metropolitan School District do not have any savings for future education expenses, according to research conducted by the local financial consulting firm Dave Grace & Associates.
In addition, 33 percent of students and 25 percent of parents interviewed by the consultants don't use a bank. Further, 83 percent of MMSD seniors plan on enrolling in post-secondary education.
“It’s really an opportunity to make sure that all children within a community have a savings account and begin planning for the future,” said Dave Grace, a financial industry consultant, of youth savings accounts. “What we really want to do with this program is not only help build college savings but also help create what is called a college-bound identity.”
A resolution to adopt the report and to create a staff team to develop a plan for feasibility and implementation by September was introduced to the City Council March 5.
Madison Youth Savings Account
Under the Madison Youth Savings Account program recommended by Grace's firm, two cohorts of MMSD students — kindergartners and sixth graders — would be eligible for automatic enrollment. The program would be offered to all children who reside in Madison even if they attend schools outside of the district.
Starting with a cohort of sixth graders will enable faster results to measure the program’s success, according to the report.
Each student would receive an initial seed deposit of $25. Students eligible for free/reduced lunch would receive $50. Contingent upon fundraising, deposits made by families would be matched 50 percent up to the first $100 or a one-to-one match for low-income students.
The funds would be housed in a financial institution deposit-only account owned by the student with a parent or guardian as a custodian. Students can withdraw their funds after they turn 18. However, exceptions could be made for a "hardship withdrawal" such as in the case of an eviction notice or death of a family member.
Matched savings, or incentive funds, would only be able to be used for education expenses. Students would have 10 years to use these funds or else they would remain in the pooled incentive account to help other students.
The city would manage the program and work with the financial institution, MMSD, Foundation for Madison Public Schools and individual schools. The consultant recommends establishing an Office of Financial Empowerment and hiring a program manager and assistant.
Funding the program would require a mix of city dollars and investments from the financial institution and community partners. The first year would require $140,000 from the city, $143,600 in seed deposit money co-funded by the city and the financial institution and $86,250 in donations for matched savings.
Grace estimated the program will cost $1.4 million in the first three years of operating the program.
“Making a commitment at this scale to changing the trajectory of the next generation of kids in this community is a no-brainer,” Cheeks said.
To implement the program for the 2019-2020 school year, the city would need to hire staff, develop a request for proposals to select a financial institution and begin working with MMSD. Additionally, Grace recommended analyzing if the program would negatively affect undocumented children and their families.
While Cheeks said it would be ideal to start the program quickly, he said he is “cognizant of how slow bureaucracy can work.”
“It would require real leadership if this is going to actually happen for this upcoming school year,” Cheeks said.
Not ‘if’ but ‘when and how’
Currently, there are 65 active children’s savings account programs across the country that range from small community-based programs to universal statewide and citywide programs, according to the national nonprofit organization Prosperity Now.
In 2018, Milwaukee launched the Fund My Future program for students in Milwaukee Public Schools.
“Wisconsin, hopefully, is going to put ourselves on the map alongside plenty of other cities and states that are making the bold commitment to our kids,” Cheeks said.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is a “big proponent” of children savings accounts. She said she wants to work with the Legislature to implement a program that would start savings accounts for children at birth.
“What it comes down to is not if we should do it, it’s when and how,” Godlewski said.
A system that allows parents to register children at birth for a college savings program and transfer that information to the Department of Revenue would be more efficient and effective than waiting for children to enter school, Godlewski said.
Godlewski said the next challenge would be to fund the program without taking money from the general purpose revenue fund. She suggested partnering with an investment fund that would help finance the program or opening the program to out-of-state participants for a fee.
“I think this is an opportunity for Wisconsin to continue to lead,” Godlewski said. “We need to be creating additional financial incentives to know that this is a good place to raise a family.”